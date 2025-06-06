Catch of the day: Pangasinan fisherfolk haul leads to P1.7 billion worth of shabu

Authorities examine the shabu found by fisherfolk in Pangasinan on June 6, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of sea creatures, fishfolk in Pangasinan were surprised to find packs of shabu in the water, leading to authorities seizing a whopping P1.7 billion worth of illegal drugs.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday said fisherfolk reported to authorities that they found two sacks of illegal drugs off the coast of Agno.

“Joint authorities have seized P1.17 billion worth of suspected shabu recovered by local fishermen in the vicinity waters of Pangasinan, yesterday, 05 June 2025,” the PCG said in a statement.

Another fisherman recovered two more sacks of shabu.

In a joint operation between the PCG, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and other pertinent agencies, authorities were able to find 173 packs of shabu in the waters of Pangasinan.

The illegal drugs were concealed in triple-layered vacuum-sealed packaging, which initially prevented detection by K-9 units. A police chemist later confirmed the substances through testing.

The Coast Guard District Northwestern Luzon Commander has ordered all PCG stations under his jurisdiction to enhance coordination with local fisherfolk to encourage more reporting of similar incidents.

“The PCG encourages local fishermen and other maritime stakeholders to report any suspicious floating packages or activities to the nearest Coast Guard station for appropriate action,” the agency said.

In May, packages of shabu amounting to P1.51 billion in value were also recovered by fisherfolk in Zambales waters.