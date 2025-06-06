^

Nation

Catch of the day: Pangasinan fisherfolk haul leads to P1.7 billion worth of shabu

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 6:08pm
Catch of the day: Pangasinan fisherfolk haul leads to P1.7 billion worth of shabu
Authorities examine the shabu found by fisherfolk in Pangasinan on June 6, 2025.
Facebook / Coast Guard District North Western Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of sea creatures, fishfolk in Pangasinan were surprised to find packs of shabu in the water, leading to authorities seizing a whopping P1.7 billion worth of illegal drugs. 

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday said fisherfolk reported to authorities that they found two sacks of illegal drugs off the coast of Agno. 

“Joint authorities have seized P1.17 billion worth of suspected shabu recovered by local fishermen in the vicinity waters of Pangasinan, yesterday, 05 June 2025,” the PCG said in a statement. 

Another fisherman recovered two more sacks of shabu. 

In a joint operation between the PCG, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and other pertinent agencies, authorities were able to find 173 packs of shabu in the waters of Pangasinan. 

The illegal drugs were concealed in triple-layered vacuum-sealed packaging, which initially prevented detection by K-9 units. A police chemist later confirmed the substances through testing.

The Coast Guard District Northwestern Luzon Commander has ordered all PCG stations under his jurisdiction to enhance coordination with local fisherfolk to encourage more reporting of similar incidents.

“The PCG encourages local fishermen and other maritime stakeholders to report any suspicious floating packages or activities to the nearest Coast Guard station for appropriate action,” the agency said. 

In May, packages of shabu amounting to P1.51 billion in value were also recovered by fisherfolk in Zambales waters. 

 

 

ILLEGAL DRUGS

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New PNP intel chief named

New PNP intel chief named

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
There is a new top spook in the Philippine National Police.
Nation
fbtw
Century-old fire station in Manila demolished

Century-old fire station in Manila demolished

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
One of Manila’s oldest fire stations, the Sta. Mesa Fire Station, was demolished over the past week. Standing since...
Nation
fbtw
Century-old fire station in Manila demolished

Century-old fire station in Manila demolished

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
One of Manila’s oldest fire stations, the Sta. Mesa Fire Station, was demolished over the past week. Standing since...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Takip plaka no good vs NCAP&rsquo;

‘Takip plaka no good vs NCAP’

By Ghio Ong | 3 days ago
Motorists covering or altering their license plates cannot escape from the no-contact apprehension policy or NCAP, according...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: Flooded areas due to inclement weather on June 6

LIST: Flooded areas due to inclement weather on June 6

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday, June 6, released a list of flooded areas due to inclement...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos Jr. wants Kamuning footbridge replaced

Marcos Jr. wants Kamuning footbridge replaced

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
Following President Marcos’ directive, the Department of Transportation  said the EDSA-Kamuning footbridge in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
5 dead in Pasig fire

5 dead in Pasig fire

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Five people, including a baby and two children, died when a fire broke out in Barangay Buting, Pasig on Wednesday night....
Nation
fbtw

89 POGO workers deported – PAOCC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Eighty-nine foreigners who were apprehended in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hubs were deported recently, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with