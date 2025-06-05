^

Nation

Quezon City ticket holder wins P21.7M in MegaLotto draw

Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 11:04am
Quezon City ticket holder wins P21.7M in MegaLotto draw

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor from Metro Manila has won the P21.7 million ($370,000) jackpot in Wednesday’s MegaLotto 6/45 draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced Thursday, June 5.

The winning ticket, purchased in Project 7, Quezon City, matched the combination 42-28-04-29-10-30. The winner has one year to claim the P21,749,042.20 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

Under Philippine law, the payout is subject to a 20% tax, amounting to about P4.35 million—which leaves the winner with approximately P17.4 million.

Winners must present the winning ticket and two valid IDs to receive their prize, the PCSO said.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 44 players matched five of the six winning numbers and will receive P32,000 each, while 1,809 players will receive P1,000 each for matching four numbers. Another 27,610 players hit three numbers and will get P30 each.

The 6/45 MegaLotto draw is held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The PCSO, which runs the lottery, said proceeds from the game help fund health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. — based on a report from the Philippine News Agency

JACKPOT

LOTTERY

LOTTO

MEGALOTTO

PHILIPPINE CHARITY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICE
