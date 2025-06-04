3 family members, including child, die in Sarangani road mishap

The three victims of the road accident in Malungon, Sarangani on June 4, 2025, were all declared dead at the scene.

COTABATO CITY — Three members of a family, including a three-year-old child, died early Wednesday, June 4, after their car lost control amid heavy rain and collided head-on with a large truck along a highway in Barangay Talus, Malungon, Sarangani.

Arnel Pinque, a senior staff member of the Malungon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, told reporters at noon on Wednesday that the fatalities, Abdulmajid Sarapudin, 35; his wife, Ivy Lou, 33; and their three-year-old child, died instantly from injuries sustained in the accident.

Officials of the Sarangani Provincial Police Office said the victims, on board their Mitsubishi Mirage car, were then on their way to Davao City from their residence in Barangay Labangal in nearby General Santos City.

Witnesses said their car first zigzagged through a wet portion of the General Santos-Digos Highway in Barangay Talus before it veered toward the left lane of the route and hit an approaching prime mover truck attached to a long trailer.

Investigators from the Malungon Municipal Police Station told reporters that the driver of the truck yielded peacefully to barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen who responded to the incident.