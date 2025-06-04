^

Nation

3 family members, including child, die in Sarangani road mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 4:07pm
3 family members, including child, die in Sarangani road mishap
The three victims of the road accident in Malungon, Sarangani on June 4, 2025, were all declared dead at the scene.
Photo courtesy of Roy Tibay Escaner

COTABATO CITY — Three members of a family, including a three-year-old child, died early Wednesday, June 4, after their car lost control amid heavy rain and collided head-on with a large truck along a highway in Barangay Talus, Malungon, Sarangani.

Arnel Pinque, a senior staff member of the Malungon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, told reporters at noon on Wednesday that the fatalities, Abdulmajid Sarapudin, 35; his wife, Ivy Lou, 33; and their three-year-old child, died instantly from injuries sustained in the accident.

Officials of the Sarangani Provincial Police Office said the victims, on board their Mitsubishi Mirage car, were then on their way to Davao City from their residence in Barangay Labangal in nearby General Santos City.

Witnesses said their car first zigzagged through a wet portion of the General Santos-Digos Highway in Barangay Talus before it veered toward the left lane of the route and hit an approaching prime mover truck attached to a long trailer. 

Investigators from the Malungon Municipal Police Station told reporters that the driver of the truck yielded peacefully to barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen who responded to the incident. 

SARANGANI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Davao City mayor&rsquo;s post to be declared vacant if...&nbsp;

Davao City mayor’s post to be declared vacant if... 

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The office of the mayor in Davao City will be declared vacant if former president Rodrigo Duterte fails to take his oath as...
Nation
fbtw
3 Batangas goat dealers slain in Maguindanao, remains airlifted to Manila

3 Batangas goat dealers slain in Maguindanao, remains airlifted to Manila

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The cadavers of three hybrid goat dealers from Batangas, who were kidnapped, slain, and buried in a shallow grave in Shariff...
Nation
fbtw
3 goat dealers from Batangas found dead in Maguindanao

3 goat dealers from Batangas found dead in Maguindanao

By John Unson | 3 days ago
Three men engaged in selling hybrid goats were found dead in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Comelec to allow night voter registration

Comelec to allow night voter registration

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will allow night voter registration to enable more voters to participate in the barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Iloilo airport up for P190 million upgrade

Iloilo airport up for P190 million upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
The Iloilo International Airport will undergo a P190-million facelift to raise its passenger capacity and improve facilities...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go to PhilHealth: Increase coverage for rabies shots

Go to PhilHealth: Increase coverage for rabies shots

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
With the rising cases of rabies, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) should increase the coverage for vaccination...
Nation
fbtw
2 dead in Digos City highway accident

2 dead in Digos City highway accident

By John Unson | 21 hours ago
Two construction workers died in an accident on a national highway in Digos City on Sunday afternoon, June 1.
Nation
fbtw
2 roaming merchants shot dead in Basilan

2 roaming merchants shot dead in Basilan

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
A lone gunman shot and killed two roaming merchants in Barangay Mangalut, Akbar town, Basilan, on Tuesday afternoon, June...
Nation
fbtw
Peace activists lead circumcision drive in Cotabato

Peace activists lead circumcision drive in Cotabato

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
A multi-sector bloc supporting the Mindanao peace process facilitated the circumcision of 177 Muslim and Christian children...
Nation
fbtw
PFP members-elect hold dialog to boost ties

PFP members-elect hold dialog to boost ties

23 hours ago
Newly elected and reelected House members who belong to the administration’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) gathered...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with