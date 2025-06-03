^

Nation

2 roaming merchants shot dead in Basilan

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 7:01pm
The two roaming traders attacked by a gunman in Akbar, Basilan died instantly from multiple gunshot wounds.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A lone gunman shot and killed two roaming merchants in Barangay Mangalut, Akbar town, Basilan, on Tuesday afternoon, June 3, while they were selling their goods in remote areas.

Officials from the Akbar Municipal Police Station and the Basilan Provincial Police Office told reporters that traders Radzmel Marajan Jumadil, 25, and Adih Villacura, 21, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds

The two were riding a tricycle loaded with plastic chairs, tables, and foldable foam mattresses for sale when a gunman flagged them down in Sitio Lingasug, Barangay Mangalut, and opened fire, killing them on the spot.

In an initial report, police said Jumadil, a resident of Barangay Mariki in Zamboanga City, and Villacura, from Purok 5 in Barangay Aguada, Isabela City, had long-standing contacts in Akbar and nearby towns. 

The Akbar police and barangay officials are collaborating to identify the suspects for prosecution.

