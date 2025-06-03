^

Nation

Bataan fishermen find P1.5-B shabu haul in Zambales waters

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 2:31pm
Bataan fishermen find P1.5-B shabu haul in Zambales waters
Officials from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency with the seized drugs discovered by fishermen from Bataan on Monday, June 2, 2025.
Philippine Coast Guard / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Fisherfolk from Bataan discovered sacks of illegal drugs in Zambales waters on Monday, June 2.

In a statement, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said ten fishermen surrendered ten packs of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as “shabu,” which they found off the coast of Masinloc, Zambales.

The shabu is estimated to have a value of P1.5 billion, contained in 10 sacks holding 223 assorted vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packs.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Coast Guard said the local fishermen coordinated with the Coast Guard Station in Bataan after discovering the illegal drugs.

The Bataan Coast Guard Station reported that the seized shabu has a total weight of 222.655 kilograms and an estimated market value of P890,620,000.

The Coast Guard Bataan detailed the contents: four sacks containing 100 vacuum-sealed packs labeled “Freeso Dried Durien,” five sacks with 116 vacuum-sealed packs labeled “Daguanyin,” and one sack with seven transparent packs, each containing suspected shabu.

The seized drugs will be sent to the PDEA Regional Office 3 laboratory for forensic examination and confirmation.

DRUGS

PDEA

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY

SHABU
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte discussing oath-taking with lawyers

Duterte discussing oath-taking with lawyers

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte has reportedly discussed with his lawyers matters regarding his oath-taking as elected...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Takip plaka no good vs NCAP&rsquo;

‘Takip plaka no good vs NCAP’

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Motorists covering or altering their license plates cannot escape from the no-contact apprehension policy or NCAP, according...
Nation
fbtw
39 undocumented Chinese workers held in Taguig

39 undocumented Chinese workers held in Taguig

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Thirty-nine Chinese nationals believed to be undocumented and working illegally in a telecommunications company in Bonifacio...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos declares January 6 as Tandang Sora Day

Marcos declares January 6 as Tandang Sora Day

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has declared Jan. 6 of every year a special working holiday in Quezon City to commemorate the birth...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio enforces 30-kph speed limit

Baguio enforces 30-kph speed limit

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
To address the increasing number of road accidents, Mayor Benjamin Magalong has ordered the strict enforcement of a 30-kilometer-per-hour...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec orders proclamation of Isabela town vice mayor

Comelec orders proclamation of Isabela town vice mayor

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Despite a pending disqualification complaint, the Commission on Elections has ordered the proclamation of Jeryll Respicio as...
Nation
fbtw
PCG rescues 8 fishing boat crewmen in Zambales

PCG rescues 8 fishing boat crewmen in Zambales

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard rescued eight crewmen of a fishing boat that experienced engine trouble in waters off Za...
Nation
fbtw

Bong Go aids typhoon victims in Aurora

16 hours ago
Continuing his efforts to assist disaster-affected communities, Sen. Bong Go gave emergency housing assistance and other relief items to 132 people in Dilasag town in Aurora on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
P2.5M worth of dried cannabis seized in Benguet capital

P2.5M worth of dried cannabis seized in Benguet capital

By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera seized 21 tubes of dried marijuana leaves on...
Nation
fbtw
3 Batangas goat dealers slain in Maguindanao, remains airlifted to Manila

3 Batangas goat dealers slain in Maguindanao, remains airlifted to Manila

By John Unson | 21 hours ago
The cadavers of three hybrid goat dealers from Batangas, who were kidnapped, slain, and buried in a shallow grave in Shariff...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with