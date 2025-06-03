Bataan fishermen find P1.5-B shabu haul in Zambales waters

Officials from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency with the seized drugs discovered by fishermen from Bataan on Monday, June 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Fisherfolk from Bataan discovered sacks of illegal drugs in Zambales waters on Monday, June 2.

In a statement, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said ten fishermen surrendered ten packs of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as “shabu,” which they found off the coast of Masinloc, Zambales.

The shabu is estimated to have a value of P1.5 billion, contained in 10 sacks holding 223 assorted vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packs.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Coast Guard said the local fishermen coordinated with the Coast Guard Station in Bataan after discovering the illegal drugs.

The Bataan Coast Guard Station reported that the seized shabu has a total weight of 222.655 kilograms and an estimated market value of P890,620,000.

The Coast Guard Bataan detailed the contents: four sacks containing 100 vacuum-sealed packs labeled “Freeso Dried Durien,” five sacks with 116 vacuum-sealed packs labeled “Daguanyin,” and one sack with seven transparent packs, each containing suspected shabu.

The seized drugs will be sent to the PDEA Regional Office 3 laboratory for forensic examination and confirmation.