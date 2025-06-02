P2.5M worth of dried cannabis seized in Benguet capital

Photos from PDEA-CAR show dried cannabis leaves wrapped into tubes being inventoried.

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Anti-narcotics agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera seized 21 tubes of dried marijuana leaves on Monday noon, June 2, in Barangay Betag, La Trinidad, the capital town of Benguet.

PDEA-Cordillera Regional Director Derrick Carreon said they apprehended Ceasar Lopez Cidron, 44, of Barangay Palina, Kibungan, Benguet and Abner Waking Aguida, alias “Richard,” 31, of Poblacion, La Trinidad, to face charges of illegal drug trading.

The duo, Carreon added, sold the cannabis, totaling 21,000 grams (21 kilos) and valued at P2,520,000, to undercover agents, leading to their arrest.

Their vehicle, a Tamaraw FX AUV used to transport the illicit drugs from an undisclosed plantation to the capital town, was also seized as additional evidence of their illegal trade.