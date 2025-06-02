^

Nation

3 Batangas goat dealers slain in Maguindanao, remains airlifted to Manila

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 7:20pm
3 Batangas goat dealers slain in Maguindanao, remains airlifted to Manila

COTABATO CITY— The cadavers of three hybrid goat dealers from Batangas, who were kidnapped, slain, and buried in a shallow grave in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur, were airlifted to Manila on the morning of Monday, June 2.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters at noon on Monday that they have enlisted local officials to help identify the killers of John Luis Olarte, Gerry Olarte, and Ronald Alumno, all residents of Calatagan, Batangas.

Their cadavers, in sealed caskets, were flown to Manila aboard an Air Force C-130 aircraft from Cotabato Airport in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Police officials in Maguindanao del Sur said the three victims were together in a van loaded with hybrid goats for breeding when they arrived on May 11 near Nabundas Elementary School in Barangay Nabundas to meet a buyer, before losing contact with their employers in Calatagan.

With the help of villagers, personnel of the Shariff Saydona Mustapha Municipal Police Station and intelligence agents from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office found on Friday, May 30, the exact spot, in Sitio Goma in Barangay Nabundas, where all three of them were buried together by their killers.

Their cadavers were exhumed in the presence of barangay officials, brought to a mortuary, and immediately embalmed following proper documentation.

Local executives in Shariff Saydona Mustapha and nearby towns told reporters that the Olartes and Alumno were kidnapped by a group, stripped of their belongings, then killed one after another, with their hands tied behind them, and buried together in a shallow grave.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Monday that their units in Maguindanao del Sur are assisting police in resolving the atrocity, which has deeply shaken local communities.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Father dies in Cotabato road crash, leaving 2 kids orphaned on day of wife&rsquo;s burial

Father dies in Cotabato road crash, leaving 2 kids orphaned on day of wife’s burial

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two young siblings were orphaned on Saturday, May 31, when their father died in a road accident in Matalam town, Cotabato—the...
Nation
fbtw

CIDG nabs another Harry Roque co-accused

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Another co-accused in the qualified  human trafficking case against former presidential spokesman Harry Roque and Cassandra Li Ong was arrested in Clark, Pampanga, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group...
Nation
fbtw
Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines; no deportation &mdash; DILG

Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines; no deportation — DILG

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Russian vlogger who was arrested on April 3 due to harassment will not be deported and will serve his sentence in the...
Nation
fbtw
Respicio cleared for proclamation as Isabela vice mayor

Respicio cleared for proclamation as Isabela vice mayor

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has lifted the suspension on the proclamation of lawyer Jeryll Harold Respicio as vice mayor-elect...
Nation
fbtw

Indian trader robbed of P1 million diamonds, cash

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Police recovered around P1 million worth of diamonds and cash from three suspects who allegedly kidnapped and robbed an Indian businessman outside a mall in Greenhills, San Juan on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makati-Taguig dispute: No need for writ of execution

Makati-Taguig dispute: No need for writ of execution

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Court of Appeals (CA) has ruled that a writ of execution is not needed to enforce a Supreme Court (SC) decision, which...
Nation
fbtw
PDEA: P1 billion drugs seized in a week

PDEA: P1 billion drugs seized in a week

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Illegal drugs worth an estimated P1.08 billion were confiscated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in one week,...
Nation
fbtw
Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines &ndash; DILG

Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines – DILG

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
Vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will not be deported to Russia as he must serve over a year in prison for harassing Filipinos,...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec may extend control in 2 BARMM towns

Comelec may extend control in 2 BARMM towns

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) may extend its direct control over two towns in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with