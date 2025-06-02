3 Batangas goat dealers slain in Maguindanao, remains airlifted to Manila

COTABATO CITY— The cadavers of three hybrid goat dealers from Batangas, who were kidnapped, slain, and buried in a shallow grave in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur, were airlifted to Manila on the morning of Monday, June 2.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters at noon on Monday that they have enlisted local officials to help identify the killers of John Luis Olarte, Gerry Olarte, and Ronald Alumno, all residents of Calatagan, Batangas.

Their cadavers, in sealed caskets, were flown to Manila aboard an Air Force C-130 aircraft from Cotabato Airport in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Police officials in Maguindanao del Sur said the three victims were together in a van loaded with hybrid goats for breeding when they arrived on May 11 near Nabundas Elementary School in Barangay Nabundas to meet a buyer, before losing contact with their employers in Calatagan.

With the help of villagers, personnel of the Shariff Saydona Mustapha Municipal Police Station and intelligence agents from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office found on Friday, May 30, the exact spot, in Sitio Goma in Barangay Nabundas, where all three of them were buried together by their killers.

Their cadavers were exhumed in the presence of barangay officials, brought to a mortuary, and immediately embalmed following proper documentation.

Local executives in Shariff Saydona Mustapha and nearby towns told reporters that the Olartes and Alumno were kidnapped by a group, stripped of their belongings, then killed one after another, with their hands tied behind them, and buried together in a shallow grave.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Monday that their units in Maguindanao del Sur are assisting police in resolving the atrocity, which has deeply shaken local communities.