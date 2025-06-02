^

Nation

2 women, 2 kids die in Zamboanga del Sur sea mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 6:40pm
2 women, 2 kids die in Zamboanga del Sur sea mishap
Police from the Tambulig Municipal Police Station and neighboring towns supported a two-day emergency response operation in Tambulig, Zamboanga del Sur, which led to the recovery of four passengers who drowned after a pump boat capsized in the town’s territorial waters.
Handout police photo

COTABATO CITY — Four excursionists, including two children, drowned after the pump boat they were riding with 10 others capsized off Barangay Cabgan in Tambulig, Zamboanga del Sur on Saturday, May 31.

The Tambulig Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and police officials in the municipality and the Zamboanga Del Sur Provincial Police Office confirmed on Monday, June 2, that the incident left two women, a preschool child and a grade school boy dead.  

Local officials told reporters that the victims were part of a group from Barangay Balas in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur, out on an excursion when their overloaded pump boat was overturned by large waves brought on by sudden strong winds. 

Barangay officials, fishermen and a team from the Tambulig police force found late Saturday three of the four pumpboat passengers who were swept away by waves.

Two of them, both women, were declared dead on arrival at a hospital where emergency responders rushed them for treatment. The third victim, a boy, an elementary pupil, later died in the hospital, according to barangay officials in Cabgan and personnel of the Tambulig Municipal Police Station.

Rescuers from the Tambulig local government unit and community leaders, led by Cecille Villafuerte, chairperson of Barangay Cabgan, reported that the fourth missing boat passenger, the preschool child, was found early Sunday floating lifeless near an offshore fish cage not too distant from the scene of the sea mishap.

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Father dies in Cotabato road crash, leaving 2 kids orphaned on day of wife&rsquo;s burial

Father dies in Cotabato road crash, leaving 2 kids orphaned on day of wife’s burial

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two young siblings were orphaned on Saturday, May 31, when their father died in a road accident in Matalam town, Cotabato—the...
Nation
fbtw

CIDG nabs another Harry Roque co-accused

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Another co-accused in the qualified  human trafficking case against former presidential spokesman Harry Roque and Cassandra Li Ong was arrested in Clark, Pampanga, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group...
Nation
fbtw
Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines; no deportation &mdash; DILG

Russian vlogger to serve sentence in Philippines; no deportation — DILG

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Russian vlogger who was arrested on April 3 due to harassment will not be deported and will serve his sentence in the...
Nation
fbtw
Respicio cleared for proclamation as Isabela vice mayor

Respicio cleared for proclamation as Isabela vice mayor

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has lifted the suspension on the proclamation of lawyer Jeryll Harold Respicio as vice mayor-elect...
Nation
fbtw

Indian trader robbed of P1 million diamonds, cash

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Police recovered around P1 million worth of diamonds and cash from three suspects who allegedly kidnapped and robbed an Indian businessman outside a mall in Greenhills, San Juan on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Man nabbed for burglarizing police colonel&rsquo;s house

Man nabbed for burglarizing police colonel’s house

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A man landed in jail on Saturday after he was caught stealing P100,000 worth of appliances from a house owned by a police...
Nation
fbtw
Unattended bag causes stir at Siargao airport

Unattended bag causes stir at Siargao airport

By Rudy Santos | 20 hours ago
An unattended backpack at the waiting area of Siargao airport created panic among airport personnel and passengers on Sa...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio enforces 30-kph speed limit

Baguio enforces 30-kph speed limit

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
To address the increasing number of road accidents, Mayor Benjamin Magalong has ordered the strict enforcement of a 30-kilometer-per-hour...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio City&rsquo;s circular economy drive gets EU funding support

Baguio City’s circular economy drive gets EU funding support

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Key initiatives under Baguio City’s circular economy or "Pansa-nopen Tayo" project will receive funding from...
Nation
fbtw
Lawmakers fixing adverse effects of Sulu's separation from BARMM

Lawmakers fixing adverse effects of Sulu's separation from BARMM

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The Bangsamoro parliament had passed a solution urging an intergovernmental bloc to address the governance, fiscal, administrative...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with