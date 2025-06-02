2 women, 2 kids die in Zamboanga del Sur sea mishap

Police from the Tambulig Municipal Police Station and neighboring towns supported a two-day emergency response operation in Tambulig, Zamboanga del Sur, which led to the recovery of four passengers who drowned after a pump boat capsized in the town’s territorial waters.

COTABATO CITY — Four excursionists, including two children, drowned after the pump boat they were riding with 10 others capsized off Barangay Cabgan in Tambulig, Zamboanga del Sur on Saturday, May 31.

The Tambulig Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and police officials in the municipality and the Zamboanga Del Sur Provincial Police Office confirmed on Monday, June 2, that the incident left two women, a preschool child and a grade school boy dead.

Local officials told reporters that the victims were part of a group from Barangay Balas in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur, out on an excursion when their overloaded pump boat was overturned by large waves brought on by sudden strong winds.

Barangay officials, fishermen and a team from the Tambulig police force found late Saturday three of the four pumpboat passengers who were swept away by waves.

Two of them, both women, were declared dead on arrival at a hospital where emergency responders rushed them for treatment. The third victim, a boy, an elementary pupil, later died in the hospital, according to barangay officials in Cabgan and personnel of the Tambulig Municipal Police Station.

Rescuers from the Tambulig local government unit and community leaders, led by Cecille Villafuerte, chairperson of Barangay Cabgan, reported that the fourth missing boat passenger, the preschool child, was found early Sunday floating lifeless near an offshore fish cage not too distant from the scene of the sea mishap.