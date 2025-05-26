^

Nation

Soldiers hurt in clash with partisans awarded with medals

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 8:30pm
Soldiers hurt in clash with partisans awarded with medals
The two soldiers from the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion, wounded in a clash with partisans in Maguindanao del Sur, received their citation medals at their bedside in Camp Siongco Hospital, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Army’s 6th Infantry Division awarded merit medals to two soldiers who were wounded in an ambush during an election security mission in Barangay Kuloy, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur. 

The awardees, 2nd Lt. Kent Carreon and Cpl. Kevin Galanza, both of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion, were on their way to a polling site in a secluded area in Barangay Kuloy in Shariff when they figured in an encounter with gunmen positioned along the route, exactly two days before the May 12 elections.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Monday, May 26, that he pinned on Carreon and Galanza the wounded personnel medal via a simple ceremony at the Camp Siongco Hospital in Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, where their bullet wounds are being treated.

The 6th ID's headquarters is located in Camp Siongco, the largest Army camp in Mindanao.

“They deserve the citations. They were both wounded in action, in line of duty,” Gumiran said.

 The 33rd IB, a unit of the 601st Infantry Brigade under 6th ID, covers Shariff Aguak and nearby towns that have “election hotspots,” home to Moro clans locked in deep-seated political rivalries.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
5 contenders vying for PNP chief

5 contenders vying for PNP chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Five potential successors of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Marbil are being considered to be the next head...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: No need to appear to contest NCAP apprehension

MMDA: No need to appear to contest NCAP apprehension

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has assured motorists caught violating traffic rules using the no-contact apprehension...
Nation
fbtw
P1 million reward up for Dumlao&rsquo;s arrest

P1 million reward up for Dumlao’s arrest

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
A reward of P1 million for information leading to the arrest of former police lieutenant colonel Rafael Dumlao III, the convicted...
Nation
fbtw
Salceda marks first loss in a tight Albay gubernatorial race vs Rosal

Salceda marks first loss in a tight Albay gubernatorial race vs Rosal

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
A final tally confirming these figures would mark Salceda’s first loss since entering politics in 1998, ending a decades-long...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga&rsquo;s first flyover opened to motorists

Zamboanga’s first flyover opened to motorists

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has opened the first flyover in Zamboanga City, the first in Zamboanga ...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec sets calendar for BSKE

Comelec sets calendar for BSKE

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Even as measures to postpone the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in December remain pending, the Commission on...
Nation
fbtw
Stranded whale shark dies in Batangas

Stranded whale shark dies in Batangas

By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
A whale shark, locally known as butanding, died of extreme exhaustion in Balayan, Batangas yesterday, the Philippine Coast...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City fetes young innovators

Quezon City fetes young innovators

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
The Quezon City government has recognized student-led initiatives as part of its flagship program to promote youth-driven...
Nation
fbtw
PNP taps elected officials in drug war

PNP taps elected officials in drug war

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
After confiscating illegal drugs valued at P43.3 billion in the first three years of the Marcos administration, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
First mpox case in Zamboanga Sibugay confirmed

First mpox case in Zamboanga Sibugay confirmed

By Roel PareÃ±o | 21 hours ago
A three-year-old child in Tungawan town became the first mpox case in Zamboanga Sibugay, the Department of Health regional...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with