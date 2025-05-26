Soldiers hurt in clash with partisans awarded with medals

The two soldiers from the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion, wounded in a clash with partisans in Maguindanao del Sur, received their citation medals at their bedside in Camp Siongco Hospital, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

COTABATO CITY — The Army’s 6th Infantry Division awarded merit medals to two soldiers who were wounded in an ambush during an election security mission in Barangay Kuloy, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

The awardees, 2nd Lt. Kent Carreon and Cpl. Kevin Galanza, both of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion, were on their way to a polling site in a secluded area in Barangay Kuloy in Shariff when they figured in an encounter with gunmen positioned along the route, exactly two days before the May 12 elections.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Monday, May 26, that he pinned on Carreon and Galanza the wounded personnel medal via a simple ceremony at the Camp Siongco Hospital in Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, where their bullet wounds are being treated.

The 6th ID's headquarters is located in Camp Siongco, the largest Army camp in Mindanao.

“They deserve the citations. They were both wounded in action, in line of duty,” Gumiran said.

The 33rd IB, a unit of the 601st Infantry Brigade under 6th ID, covers Shariff Aguak and nearby towns that have “election hotspots,” home to Moro clans locked in deep-seated political rivalries.