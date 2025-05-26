4 dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack

The four fatalities in the Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte gun attack were all related to one another.

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen attacked a Moro enclave in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte, on Monday afternoon, May 26, killing four villagers, including a ten-year-old girl, and injuring three others, police reported.

Officials of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office and the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station told reporters that the four fatalities, Kadir Indao and a ten-year-old and their relatives, Basit Gampong and Mokaram Sarat, died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Lt. Col. Esmal Madin, municipal police chief, said men armed with assault rifles riding a minivan pulled over close to the residential yards of the victims, alighted and opened fire.

The attack left three others, the brothers Rohamin and Hashim Omar and Noria Indao, wounded. They were immediately rushed to a hospital by emergency responders.

The attackers immediately fled amid the chaos caused by bursts of automatic gunfire that echoed through the area.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said he had directed Sultan Kudarat police and intelligence units to work with local officials in resolving the incident.