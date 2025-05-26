^

Nation

4 dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 7:32pm
4 dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack
The four fatalities in the Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte gun attack were all related to one another.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen attacked a Moro enclave in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte, on Monday afternoon, May 26, killing four villagers, including a ten-year-old girl, and injuring three others, police reported.

Officials of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office and the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station told reporters that the four fatalities, Kadir Indao and a ten-year-old and their relatives, Basit Gampong and Mokaram Sarat, died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack. 

Lt. Col. Esmal Madin, municipal police chief, said men armed with assault rifles riding a minivan pulled over close to the residential yards of the victims, alighted and opened fire.

The attack left three others, the brothers Rohamin and Hashim Omar and Noria Indao, wounded. They were immediately rushed to a hospital by emergency responders.

The attackers immediately fled amid the chaos caused by bursts of automatic gunfire that echoed through the area.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said he had directed Sultan Kudarat police and intelligence units to work with local officials in resolving the incident.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE

SULTAN KUDARAT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
5 contenders vying for PNP chief

5 contenders vying for PNP chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Five potential successors of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Marbil are being considered to be the next head...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: No need to appear to contest NCAP apprehension

MMDA: No need to appear to contest NCAP apprehension

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has assured motorists caught violating traffic rules using the no-contact apprehension...
Nation
fbtw
P1 million reward up for Dumlao&rsquo;s arrest

P1 million reward up for Dumlao’s arrest

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
A reward of P1 million for information leading to the arrest of former police lieutenant colonel Rafael Dumlao III, the convicted...
Nation
fbtw
Salceda marks first loss in a tight Albay gubernatorial race vs Rosal

Salceda marks first loss in a tight Albay gubernatorial race vs Rosal

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
A final tally confirming these figures would mark Salceda’s first loss since entering politics in 1998, ending a decades-long...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga&rsquo;s first flyover opened to motorists

Zamboanga’s first flyover opened to motorists

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has opened the first flyover in Zamboanga City, the first in Zamboanga ...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New protocols readied for peaceful, seamless BARMM polls

New protocols readied for peaceful, seamless BARMM polls

7 hours ago
Government security agencies and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) have been tasked to employ new strategies ensuring...
Nation
fbtw
Hunger reduction partnership leads to substantial impact

Hunger reduction partnership leads to substantial impact

12 hours ago
A new nationwide study reveals meaningful improvements in hunger levels among low-income households supported by the “Walang...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos opens Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos

Marcos opens Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos

By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
President Marcos opened the 2025 Palarong Pambansa on Saturday in Ilocos Norte, welcoming 15,760 delegates to the schools...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa brass marker stolen; 5 suspects nabbed

Muntinlupa brass marker stolen; 5 suspects nabbed

By EJ Macababbad | 21 hours ago
The brass marker installed at the Liwasan ng mga Bayani Monument in Muntinlupa, honoring the guerrillas who fought during...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with