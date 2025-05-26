2 dealers arrested in Cotabato City police anti-shabu operation

COTABATO CITY — Police arrested two men in an entrapment operation in Barangay Poblacion 3, Cotabato City, on Saturday, May 24, after they sold P176,000 worth of shabu.

The suspects, 55-year-old Nasrullah Latip Haron and 35-year-old Bila Cader Manalindo, are now in detention awaiting prosecution.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Monday, May 26, that two suspects were immediately arrested after selling P176,000 worth of shabu to operatives of PRO-BAR’s Drug Enforcement Unit along Tamse Road in Barangay Poblacion 3, Cotabato City.

Macapaz said the anti-narcotics sting was carried out with the help of policemen led by Cotabato City Police Director Col. Jibin Bongcayao and the office of Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao, chairperson of the Cotabato City Peace and Order Council.

Macapaz said the suspects will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, with the confiscated shabu serving as evidence.