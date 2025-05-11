FULL LIST: Local candidates of San Juan City for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines — Candidates for local positions in the two districts of San Juan City have been officially released by the Commission on Elections.

San Juan City has 100,639 registered voters, according to Comelec’s 2025 data.

Here is a rundown of candidates running for local posts in the city’s two districts:

Mayor - San Juan City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. CEZAR, PHILIP (PMP)

2. ZAMORA, FRANCIS (PFP)

Vice-Mayor - San Juan City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. AGCAOILI, AAA (PFP)

2. CRISOLOGO, CANDY (IND)

Member, House of Representatives - San Juan City - Lone District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. EJERCITO, JANA (PMP)

2. ZAMORA, ATTY. BEL (LAKAS)

Councilor - San Juan City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. DACER, TRICCIA (PMP)

2. LLANOS DEE, RYAN DEECO (PFP)

3. PARDINEZ, KAP DENNIS (PFP)

4. REYES, VIC (PMP)

5. RITUALO, RENREN (PFP)

6. SANTIAGO, ANTON (PMP)

7. TOLENTINO, BOYET TOL (PFP)

8. VELASCO, CHESCO (PMP)

9. VIJANDRE, ERVIC (PFP)

10. YAP, JAMES (PFP)

Member, House of Representatives - San Juan City - Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ALLADO, DON (PFP)

2. BERNARDO, TOTOY (PFP

3. DE GUZMAN, BEA (PFP)

4. DELA CRUZ, MARVIN (IND)

5. MATHAY, MACKY (PFP)

6. PERALTA, KIT (PFP)

7. TAÑADA-YAM, FRANCO (PFP)

8. VILLASPER, MAGIC (PMP)

9. VIOLETA, JUANITO III (IND)

*This is subject to correction.