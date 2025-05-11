FULL LIST: Local candidates of Muntinlupa City for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines — The list of candidates for local positions in Muntinlupa City’s two districts has been unveiled by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec reported that Muntinlupa City has 314,934 registered voters.

Below is the list of candidates competing for local posts in its two districts.

Mayor - Muntinlupa City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BIAZON, RUFFY (1MUNTI)

Vice-Mayor - Muntinlupa City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. AMPAYA, ALLEN (1MUNTI)

2. SIMUNDAC, TEMY (PFP)

3. TEVES, PHANIE (IND)

Member, House of Representatives - Muntinlupa City - Lone District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. FRESNEDI, JAIME (LP)

2. GARING, BIYONG (PDPLBN)

Councilor - Muntinlupa City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ANAYA, ELI (MKBYN)

2. ARCIAGA, ATTY. RACHEL (1MUNTI)

3. ARCILLA, WALTER (1MUNTI)

4. BONCAYAO, PATY KATY (1MUNTI)

5. BURGOS, RAFAEL (PFP)

6. CAMILON, AMANDA (1MUNTI)

7. CASTALONE, ED (PFP)

8. CORRO, RAUL (1MUNTI)

9. DELA CONCEPCION, MYRNA (MKBYN)

10. DELA CRUZ, IAN (PFP)

11. DIAZ, ALEXSON (1MUNTI)

12. ESCRIBA, EMMY (PFP)

13. ESTUPIN, ROLLY (IND)

14. MARIÑAS, SANTI (IND)

15. NIEFES, TING (1MUNTI)

16. PRESNEDI, JEDI (1MUNTI)

17. SANTOS, RENATO (IND)

18. SILPAO, GIROME (IND)

19. TENSUAN, OBY (PFP)

20. TEVES, THATA (PFP)

21. VALENCIA, RENE (IND)

22. VILLARIN, EDUARDO (PFP)

23. VIRTUDAZO, BONGBONG (PFP)

Councilor - Muntinlupa City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. AQUINO, NENE AMY (PFP)

2. AREVALO, DHES (IND)

3. BAES, SHA SHA (1MUNTI)

4. BAGATSING, RYAN (1MUNTI)

5. ESPELETA, ELMER (PFP)

6. HILAPO, ARLENE (1MUNTI)

7. LANDRITO, ATTY. REGGIE(1MUNTI)

8. LIZARDO, BERT (PFP)

9. MABINI, TONY (IND)

10. MACAYLAS, KENNETH (PFP)

11. MARTINEZ, CORNELIO (1MUNTI)

12. MOLDEZ, DADO (1MUNTI)

13. PACOMA, SUMA (IND)

14. PANTALEON, LOLITO (PFP)

15. RONGAVILLA, KAYE ANNE (1MUNTI)

16. SAMSON, FRANCIA (PFP)

17. SEVILLA, JUN METONG (1MUNTI)

*This is subject to correction.