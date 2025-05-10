Lanao del Sur now has dialysis center serving patients for free

The first ever government dialysis center in Malabang town in Lanao del Sur, launched last month, is now fully operational, accommodating patients for free.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Residents of Lanao del Sur province are now benefiting from a modern dialysis center in Malabang town, serving kidney patients absolutely free.

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Friday, May 9, stated that the first-ever dialysis facility in the province, established at the Doctor Serapio Montañer, Jr. Memorial Hospital in Malabang by the Bangsamoro health ministry, was opened to the public last April 30 and has been accommodating patients from across Lanao del Sur without charges since.

The public hospital, located in Malabang, a seaside town in the second district of Lanao del Sur, is being managed by the physician Hanipah Madale-Montaner.

Kadil Sinolinding Jr., health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Friday that the dialysis center that the BARMM government had set-up at the hospital in Malabang has 10 modern dialysis machines procured with funds from the regional government’s coffer.

The project, including the setting up of a public health and acute stroke units and microbiology sections in the hospital, was supported by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

“The facility is open to Muslim and Christian residents of Lanao del Sur, serving kidney patients needing dialysis for free,” Sinolinding, a physician-ophthalmologist, said.

Sinolinding, who is also a member of the 80-seat regional parliament, said he is thankful to BARMM’s Office of the Chief Minister for having supported their efforts of putting up a dialysis center at the Dr. Serapio Montañer Jr. Memorial Hospital.

Doctor Allen Minalang, chief of the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Lanao del Sur, said he and his subordinate-health workers are grateful to the BARMM government for having put up a dialysis center at the Dr. Serapio Montaner Jr. Memorial Hospital.

"That is a big boost to our community health missions," Minalang said.