^

Nation

'Money ban' starts in Western Visayas ahead of 2025 polls

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 10, 2025 | 3:53pm
'Money ban' starts in Western Visayas ahead of 2025 polls
File phopto of a hand holding cash.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Police checkpoints have been tightened across Western Visayas as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) enforces a three-day “money ban” on Saturday, May 10, before the 2025 midterm elections.

The new rule prohibits anyone from carrying more than P500,000 in cash along with campaign materials, as this may be considered vote-buying, which is a serious election offense, even without proof of actual distribution.

“For the first time, the commission will implement the so-called money ban," Comelec Regional Election Director Dennis Ausan said.

"It is already prohibited to be in possession of money more than P500,000 together with campaign materials. That would already be considered for purposes of vote-buying,” he added.

Exemptions are allowed for those whose jobs require handling large sums like cashiers or treasurers, but they must show proof of employment.

The poll body reminded political candidates, parties and their supporters that vote-buying is a serious election offense, both on election day and in the days leading up to it.

“The fact alone that you have P500,000 coupled with other campaign materials, that’s already something and a case can already be initiated against you,” the Comelec official said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), backed by the military and coast guard, is enforcing the rule. Over 33,000 Comelec checkpoints have been conducted in the region since January.

While officers can only do visual checks, they are trained to spot suspicious behavior, according to PNP Regional Spokesperson Lt. Col. Arnel Solis.

In past elections, Ausan said several individuals were caught at checkpoints with boxes of cash-filled envelopes intended for distribution, but were released due to the absence of a money ban at the time.

The poll body also reminded the public of the liquor ban from May 11 to May 13.

More than 68 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 12 in the national and local elections, choosing 12 senators, all 317 members of the House of Representatives (both district and party-list seats) and thousands of local officials across the country.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

LIQUOR BAN

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Wife faces murder raps for slitting husband's throat in Maguindanao del Norte

Wife faces murder raps for slitting husband's throat in Maguindanao del Norte

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
A 25-year-old housewife landed in jail on Thursday, May 8, after she stabbed her husband and slit his throat with a knife,...
Nation
fbtw
JHS, SHS grads qualified to work in government

JHS, SHS grads qualified to work in government

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Junior and senior high school graduates under the K-12 basic education program are now eligible to apply for first-level positions...
Nation
fbtw
Motor vlogger in road rage surrenders license

Motor vlogger in road rage surrenders license

By Christine Boton | 17 hours ago
The female motovlogger involved in a viral road rage incident in Zambales has surrendered her driver’s license but failed...
Nation
fbtw
DILG waiting for Comelec clarificationon Garcia&rsquo;s suspension

DILG waiting for Comelec clarificationon Garcia’s suspension

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will not implement the suspension order imposed by the Office of...
Nation
fbtw
2 poll bets summoned over &lsquo;kissing auction&rsquo;

2 poll bets summoned over ‘kissing auction’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered Mayor Julio Parayno III and Vice Mayor Jimmy Parayno of Urdaneta, Pangasinan...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Urdaneta City candidates summoned over 'kissing auction' stunt

Urdaneta City candidates summoned over 'kissing auction' stunt

By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
The Comelec has summoned Urdaneta City, Pangasinan mayoral candidate Julio Parayno III and vice mayoral candidate Jimmy...
Nation
fbtw
Manhunt for Dayang slay suspect intensified

Manhunt for Dayang slay suspect intensified

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Police have intensified the manhunt for a suspect in the killing of veteran journalist and former Kalibo mayor Juan Daya...
Nation
fbtw
NAPOLCOM denies singling out Polong

NAPOLCOM denies singling out Polong

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The National Police Commission yesterday denied accusations that the Philippine National Police is singling out Davao...
Nation
fbtw
NAPOLCOM wants zero backlog on cases vs erring cops

NAPOLCOM wants zero backlog on cases vs erring cops

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The National Police Commission yesterday vowed to achieve zero backlog in the number of administrative cases against...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with