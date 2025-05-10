'Money ban' starts in Western Visayas ahead of 2025 polls

MANILA, Philippines — Police checkpoints have been tightened across Western Visayas as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) enforces a three-day “money ban” on Saturday, May 10, before the 2025 midterm elections.

The new rule prohibits anyone from carrying more than P500,000 in cash along with campaign materials, as this may be considered vote-buying, which is a serious election offense, even without proof of actual distribution.

“For the first time, the commission will implement the so-called money ban," Comelec Regional Election Director Dennis Ausan said.

"It is already prohibited to be in possession of money more than P500,000 together with campaign materials. That would already be considered for purposes of vote-buying,” he added.

Exemptions are allowed for those whose jobs require handling large sums like cashiers or treasurers, but they must show proof of employment.

The poll body reminded political candidates, parties and their supporters that vote-buying is a serious election offense, both on election day and in the days leading up to it.

“The fact alone that you have P500,000 coupled with other campaign materials, that’s already something and a case can already be initiated against you,” the Comelec official said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), backed by the military and coast guard, is enforcing the rule. Over 33,000 Comelec checkpoints have been conducted in the region since January.

While officers can only do visual checks, they are trained to spot suspicious behavior, according to PNP Regional Spokesperson Lt. Col. Arnel Solis.

In past elections, Ausan said several individuals were caught at checkpoints with boxes of cash-filled envelopes intended for distribution, but were released due to the absence of a money ban at the time.

The poll body also reminded the public of the liquor ban from May 11 to May 13.

More than 68 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 12 in the national and local elections, choosing 12 senators, all 317 members of the House of Representatives (both district and party-list seats) and thousands of local officials across the country.