^

Nation

Urdaneta City candidates summoned over 'kissing auction' stunt

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 10, 2025 | 10:26am
Urdaneta City candidates summoned over 'kissing auction' stunt
Combination photo shows Urdaneta City, Pangasinan mayoral candidate Julio Parayno III and vice mayoral candidate Jimmy Parayno.
Julio Parayno III and Jimmy Parayno via Facebook

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has summoned Urdaneta City, Pangasinan mayoral candidate Julio Parayno III and vice mayoral candidate Jimmy Parayno to explain their involvement in an improper campaign stunt, known as a "kissing auction."

“This refers to a 'kissing auction' allegedly conducted during a campaign event, where an elderly woman was called to the stage, and officials conducted a bidding war for her kiss, starting at P1,000 and eventually reaching P5,000,” read the show cause order (SCO) issued by Comelec's Task Force on Safeguarding Fear and Exclusion in Elections (Task Force SAFE).

The incident occurred on April 24, 2025, in Nancamaliran West, Urdaneta City.

During the rally, an elderly woman was called to the stage, where a bidding war for her kiss took place, starting at P1,000 and ultimately reaching P5,000.

The footage of the incident, which circulated on social media, sparked criticism from netizens, who condemned it as exploitation, particularly of vulnerable elderly women.

In February 2025, Comelec issued a resolution on Anti-Discrimination and Fair Campaigning Guidelines ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

The resolution aimed to address the stigma, prejudice and discrimination faced by marginalized sectors, condemning actions such as bullying, teasing and harassment by local government units.

Task Force SAFE stated that the incident could violate Comelec Resolution No. 1116, which outlines anti-discrimination and fair campaigning guidelines for the 2025 elections.

The Paraynos have been given three days from receipt of the SCO, issued on May 8, 2025, to explain why they should not face a violation complaint or petition for disqualification.

“Failure to comply with this order will be deemed a waiver of your right to be heard, and an appropriate case may be filed against you,” the task force said.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Wife faces murder raps for slitting husband's throat in Maguindanao del Norte

Wife faces murder raps for slitting husband's throat in Maguindanao del Norte

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A 25-year-old housewife landed in jail on Thursday, May 8, after she stabbed her husband and slit his throat with a knife,...
Nation
fbtw
Vlogger cop kicked out of PNP

Vlogger cop kicked out of PNP

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Vlogger policeman Francis Steve Fontillas has been dismissed from the service after the National Police Commission (Napolcom)...
Nation
fbtw
DILG waiting for Comelec clarificationon Garcia&rsquo;s suspension

DILG waiting for Comelec clarificationon Garcia’s suspension

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will not implement the suspension order imposed by the Office of...
Nation
fbtw
2 poll bets summoned over &lsquo;kissing auction&rsquo;

2 poll bets summoned over ‘kissing auction’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered Mayor Julio Parayno III and Vice Mayor Jimmy Parayno of Urdaneta, Pangasinan...
Nation
fbtw
Vlogger charged over fake news

Vlogger charged over fake news

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
 Criminal charges were filed yesterday against a vlogger for allegedly spreading false information about a supposed police...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NAPOLCOM denies singling out Polong

NAPOLCOM denies singling out Polong

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The National Police Commission yesterday denied accusations that the Philippine National Police is singling out Davao...
Nation
fbtw
NAPOLCOM wants zero backlog on cases vs erring cops

NAPOLCOM wants zero backlog on cases vs erring cops

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The National Police Commission yesterday vowed to achieve zero backlog in the number of administrative cases against...
Nation
fbtw
Random drug tests, inspections now new normal &ndash; LTO

Random drug tests, inspections now new normal – LTO

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
Random drug testing and roadworthiness inspections will now be standard procedures for public transport vehicles, following...
Nation
fbtw
Rescued minors receive psychosocial help

Rescued minors receive psychosocial help

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Government social workers have provided psychosocial intervention and other assistance to 10 trafficked minors recently rescued...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with