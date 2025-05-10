Urdaneta City candidates summoned over 'kissing auction' stunt

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has summoned Urdaneta City, Pangasinan mayoral candidate Julio Parayno III and vice mayoral candidate Jimmy Parayno to explain their involvement in an improper campaign stunt, known as a "kissing auction."

“This refers to a 'kissing auction' allegedly conducted during a campaign event, where an elderly woman was called to the stage, and officials conducted a bidding war for her kiss, starting at P1,000 and eventually reaching P5,000,” read the show cause order (SCO) issued by Comelec's Task Force on Safeguarding Fear and Exclusion in Elections (Task Force SAFE).

The incident occurred on April 24, 2025, in Nancamaliran West, Urdaneta City.

During the rally, an elderly woman was called to the stage, where a bidding war for her kiss took place, starting at P1,000 and ultimately reaching P5,000.

The footage of the incident, which circulated on social media, sparked criticism from netizens, who condemned it as exploitation, particularly of vulnerable elderly women.

In February 2025, Comelec issued a resolution on Anti-Discrimination and Fair Campaigning Guidelines ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

The resolution aimed to address the stigma, prejudice and discrimination faced by marginalized sectors, condemning actions such as bullying, teasing and harassment by local government units.

Task Force SAFE stated that the incident could violate Comelec Resolution No. 1116, which outlines anti-discrimination and fair campaigning guidelines for the 2025 elections.

The Paraynos have been given three days from receipt of the SCO, issued on May 8, 2025, to explain why they should not face a violation complaint or petition for disqualification.

“Failure to comply with this order will be deemed a waiver of your right to be heard, and an appropriate case may be filed against you,” the task force said.