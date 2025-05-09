4 arrested, drug den shut down in PDEA-12 operation

All four suspects arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 in an operation in Kidapawan City on May 8, 2025 are now detained.

COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents, with the help of local officials and the police, arrested four individuals during a raid on a drug den in Kidapawan City on Thursday night, May 8.

Local executives told reporters on Friday, May 9, that two of the four suspects were operating the drug den along Dumacon Street in Kidapawan City. During an extensive search based on a court-issued warrant, agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) found P57,800 worth of shabu.

Benjamin Recites III, director of PDEA-12, said on Friday that the operation leading to the arrest of the four suspects, one of whom is a woman, was carried out with the assistance of various units from the Cotabato Provincial Police Office and barangay leaders.

The drug den that PDEA-12 agents and policemen raided is now being guarded by barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen.

Recites stated that the P57,800 worth of shabu seized during the search operation will be used as evidence in prosecuting all four suspects for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.