Wife faces murder raps for slitting husband's throat in Maguindanao del Norte

The slain Norodin Gumaga Mustapha was immediately buried by his relatives in keeping with Islamic tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours after death.

*Content warning: Graphic violence

COTABATO CITY — A 25-year-old housewife landed in jail on Thursday, May 8, after she stabbed her husband and slit his throat with a knife, a gruesome attack that caused his death.

The suspect, Ana Maliga Biwang Mustapha, along with an alleged accomplice, Montasir Baito Usop, is now being held at a police detention facility in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte.

Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, chief of the Sultan Kudarat municipal police, told reporters on Friday, May 9, that Mustapha voluntarily surrendered to responding police officers and community leaders who arrived at their residence in Barangay Ladia, where she had brutally killed her 50-year-old husband, Norodin Gumaga Mustapha.

Madin said Mustapha and her husband, Norodin, had been quarreling over various issues prior to the incident.

According to neighbors interviewed by investigators under Madin, Mustapha allegedly called Usop by phone and asked him to bring her either a machete or a knife that she could use to kill her husband.

She immediately stabbed Norodin with the knife that Usop brought to their house and, as the victim fell clutching his abdomen, cut his throat with it.

Norodin was declared dead on arrival by physicians at the nearby Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital, where neighbors and barangay emergency responders had rushed him for treatment.

Madin said volunteer community watchmen and a police team immediately apprehended Mustapha and Usop, who are now held in separate detention cells at the police station. Both are set to be charged with murder through the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Maguindanao del Norte.