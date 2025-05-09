^

Nation

Wife faces murder raps for slitting husband's throat in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 5:20pm
Wife faces murder raps for slitting husband's throat in Maguindanao del Norte
The slain Norodin Gumaga Mustapha was immediately buried by his relatives in keeping with Islamic tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours after death.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

*Content warning: Graphic violence

COTABATO CITY — A 25-year-old housewife landed in jail on Thursday, May 8, after she stabbed her husband and slit his throat with a knife, a gruesome attack that caused his death.

The suspect, Ana Maliga Biwang Mustapha, along with an alleged accomplice, Montasir Baito Usop, is now being held at a police detention facility in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte.

Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, chief of the Sultan Kudarat municipal police, told reporters on Friday, May 9, that Mustapha voluntarily surrendered to responding police officers and community leaders who arrived at their residence in Barangay Ladia, where she had brutally killed her 50-year-old husband, Norodin Gumaga Mustapha.

Madin said Mustapha and her husband, Norodin, had been quarreling over various issues prior to the incident.

According to neighbors interviewed by investigators under Madin, Mustapha allegedly called Usop by phone and asked him to bring her either a machete or a knife that she could use to kill her husband.

She immediately stabbed Norodin with the knife that Usop brought to their house and, as the victim fell clutching his abdomen, cut his throat with it.

Norodin was declared dead on arrival by physicians at the nearby Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital, where neighbors and barangay emergency responders had rushed him for treatment.

Madin said volunteer community watchmen and a police team immediately apprehended Mustapha and Usop, who are now held in separate detention cells at the police station. Both are set to be charged with murder through the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Maguindanao del Norte.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vlogger cop kicked out of PNP

Vlogger cop kicked out of PNP

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Vlogger policeman Francis Steve Fontillas has been dismissed from the service after the National Police Commission (Napolcom)...
Nation
fbtw
Central Luzon poll hotspots now 16

Central Luzon poll hotspots now 16

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
Two more election areas of concern have been identified in Central Luzon, bringing the number of poll hotspots in the region...
Nation
fbtw
740 bus workers undergo drug test

740 bus workers undergo drug test

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
As authorities move to prevent fatal road crashes, the Land Transportation Office  has subjected 740 drivers and conductors...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan road mishap leaves 2 dead

Bulacan road mishap leaves 2 dead

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
Two motorcycle riders died while another was injured following a collision in Bocaue in this province on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Vlogger charged over fake news

Vlogger charged over fake news

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
 Criminal charges were filed yesterday against a vlogger for allegedly spreading false information about a supposed police...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 nabbed for selling fake SIM cards

2 nabbed for selling fake SIM cards

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation  have arrested two people in Caloocan for allegedly selling fake SIM cards...
Nation
fbtw
124 quakes logged at Taal Volcano

124 quakes logged at Taal Volcano

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
Up to 124 earthquakes were recorded at Taal Volcano in Batangas yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
2 Chinese caught carrying spy equipment

2 Chinese caught carrying spy equipment

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Two Chinese nationals were arrested for alleged possession of electronic equipment believed capable of intercepting information...
Nation
fbtw
6 arrested for posing as NBI agents

6 arrested for posing as NBI agents

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Six people, including a dismissed police officer, were arrested for allegedly posing as agents of the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with