Nation

Suspect in heinous crimes nabbed while in hospital

Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 7:09pm
Suspect in heinous crimes nabbed while in hospital
The police is now in custody of the sick Sadam Lumbos, who is facing multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder cases in a court in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen are now guarding tightly in a hospital in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte a patient wanted for multiple murder and frustrated murder after serving him warrants of arrest with permission from physicians on Monday, May 5.

The now detained 31-year-old Sadam Lumbos, also known as Samin Talib Silongan, is a resident of Tuka Maror in Bongo Island in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Tuesday, May 6, that combined personnel of the Parang Municipal Police Station and operatives from different PRO-BAR units together launched the operation that led to the arrest of Lumbos after tipsters had reported his confinement at the Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital in Barangay Ungap in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The multiple warrants for the arrest of Lumbos, wanted for multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder, was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Cotabato City, signed by Judge Annabelle Piang, without a recommended bail for his temporary release from detention.

Macapaz said policemen from the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, under Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, were also instrumental in locating Lumbos at the hospital and even helped in serving him the warrants for his arrest from the RTC Branch 13.

