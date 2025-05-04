Housewife killed, 4 injured in Koronadal tricycle-car collision

Emergency responders immediately transported the five accident victims, who were in a tricycle hit by a car, to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

COTABATO CITY— A car driven by a drunk driver rammed into a tricycle in Koronadal City, South Cotabato, before dawn on Friday, May 2, killing one passenger and injuring four others, including two grade school pupils.

Koronadal City police officials told reporters on Sunday that the incident resulted in the immediate death of a housewife, Juliet Ortiz Jaco, and left her husband, Benjamin Jaco, her sister, Judith Ortiz, and two children injured

They were on their way home to Barrio 6 in Koronadal City from the wake of a relative in nearby Banga town, South Cotabato, when the tricycle they were riding, driven by Jaco’s husband, was hit head-on by a wayward car along a supposedly wide thoroughfare in the city center.

According to personnel from the Koronadal City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and police officials, the car's driver was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was immediately detained by responding police investigators.