Neophyte BARMM lawmakerâ€™s 'Kumustahan sa Barangay' takes off

Neophyte BARMM lawmaker’s 'Kumustahan sa Barangay' takes off

Hundreds of Moro and non-Moro residents participated in the "Kumustahan sa Barangay" activity in Cotabato City of a newly-appointed member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A new member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament has embarked on continuing dialogues with barangay folks to disprove notions that the poor can hardly connect with them, even to lawmakers right from their districts.

Radio reports on Thursday in Central Mindanao stated that a newly-appointed member of the regional lawmaking body, the lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, had twice met, since Sunday, villagers in two barangays in Cotabato City for the "Kumustahan sa Barangay" activity of his office, something first since the Bangsamoro region was established in 2019.

Participants to the dialogues had relayed to Sinarimbo and the employees of his office in the regional parliament their concepts of interventions essential in addressing underdevelopment, lack of support for day-care centers for pre-school children, the plight of solo parents and the need for extensive environment-protection initiatives in many areas in Cotabato City.

“We appreciate these consultations because it is our easiest way of telling the Bangsamoro parliament the problems we have in our communities,” the 76-year-old Badruddin Monib Tasil, a participant in the public consultations, told reporters in the Maguindanaon vernacular.

Three longtime members of the regional parliament, the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding Jr., who is a concurrent BARMM health minister, and the lawyers Paisalin Tago and Suharto Ambolodto, are popular for their periodic public consultations on issues besetting the local communities, particularly about how regional agencies can serve them best.

Sinolinding, an eye surgeon trained in India, also has continuing humanitarian outreach programs for poor Moro and non-Moro residents of far-flung barangays afflicted with eye problems such as cataract and pterygium.

Tago, a Maranao from the second district of Lanao del Sur, also functions as BARMM’s transportation and communications ministry.

Sinarimbo had served as a local government minister of BARMM for about four years prior to his appointment just last March as member of the regional parliament by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Hundreds of villagers joined the “Kumustahan sa Barangay” that Sinarimbo and his staff separately facilitated in Barangays Rosary Heights 10 and 11 in Cotabato City.