^

Nation

2 farmers killed, minor hurt in Central Mindanao ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 7:46pm
2 farmers killed, minor hurt in Central Mindanao ambush
Map of the Cotabato showing the location of Carmen
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen killed two Visayan farmers and wounded a minor in an ambush in Barangay Tonganon in Carmen town in Cotabato on Tuesday, April 29.

Officials from the Carmen Municipal Police Station and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office informed reporters on Wednesday, April 30, that Landro Anayan Garcia, 50, and 24-year-old Ryan Capilitan Cabuylo both died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds. The attack also left their 16-year-old male companion injured, and he is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Local officials and investigators from the Carmen police force said the victims were on their way to their farms in an interior area in Barangay Tunganon when they were shot with M14 and M16 assault rifles by gunmen positioned along the route.

Their attackers managed to escape before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could read the scene.

Col. Gilberto Tuzon, Cotabato provincial police director, said on Wednesday that local officials and traditional community leaders in Barangay Tonganon vowed to help investigators put a closure on the atrocity.

CENTRAL MINDANAO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Man waiting in line for ayuda dies

Man waiting in line for ayuda dies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
A 20-year-old man collapsed and died while waiting in line for an ayuda payout in Marikina on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Isko also endorses Pacquiao, Tolentino

Isko also endorses Pacquiao, Tolentino

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
At Manila mayoral candidate Isko Moreno’s campaign event, Vice President Sara Duterte rallied support for “Duter10”...
Nation
fbtw
Ang Bumbero Party-list nominee shot dead in Manila

Ang Bumbero Party-list nominee shot dead in Manila

1 day ago
A nominee of the Ang Bumbero Party-list was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday, April 28.
Nation
fbtw
Free rides on LRT, MRT for workers from April 30 to May 3 &mdash; DOTr

Free rides on LRT, MRT for workers from April 30 to May 3 — DOTr

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The free rides will be from April 30 to May 3. 
Nation
fbtw
LPA may enter PAR

LPA may enter PAR

By Christine Boton | 21 hours ago
A low-pressure area has been spotted moving toward the Philippine area of responsibility and may enter the PAR within...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBI to file espionage raps vs Chinese

NBI to file espionage raps vs Chinese

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation will file charges of espionage against a Chinese national who was arrested outside...
Nation
fbtw
Face masks, hygiene kits sent to Bulusan victims

Face masks, hygiene kits sent to Bulusan victims

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense has sent face masks, hygiene kits and food packs to victims of the eruption of Bulusan Volcano...
Nation
fbtw
Ombudsman suspends Cebu&rsquo;s Garcia for 6 months

Ombudsman suspends Cebu’s Garcia for 6 months

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 21 hours ago
Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia has been suspended from her post for issuing a special quarry permit to a construction company without...
Nation
fbtw
DA wants to sell P20/kilo rice&nbsp;in Metro Manila

DA wants to sell P20/kilo rice in Metro Manila

By Christine Boton | 21 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is waiting for the Commission on Elections approval of the subsidized rice...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with