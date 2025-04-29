Soldiers seize combat weapons in Maguindanao del Sur operation

The firearms seized by soldiers after a brief clash with local terrorists in Shariff Saydona Mustapha in Maguindanao del Sur.

COTABATO CITY — Soldiers seized three combat weapons and explosives during an anti-terror operation in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur, on Sunday, April 27.

The long-range .30 caliber bolt-action sniper rifle, an M1 Garand rifle, a B40-anti-tank rocket launcher and five rifle-propelled grenades were abandoned by gunmen after a brief clash with personnel of the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion in a secluded area in Barangay Pagatin in Shariff Saydona Mustapha.

Major Gen Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Tuesday, April 29, that the encounter erupted when a group of local terrorists opened fire at soldiers patrolling near their location.

The personnel of the 6th Infantry Battalion that they attacked were dispatched to a farming enclave in Barangay Pagatin by their battalion commander, Lt. Col. Al Victor Burkley, after villagers reported to him the presence in the area of heavily armed men, collecting money and rice from farmers at gunpoint.

Traditional Moro leaders said the terrorists fled after running out of ammunition, leaving behind some of their combat weapons, which are now in the custody of the 6th Infantry Battalion.