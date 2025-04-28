Local Absentee Voting takes place at PMA

BAGUIO CITY — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Baguio City conducted Local Absentee Voting (LAV) procedures for Philippine Military Academy cadets on Monday, April 28.

Comelec Baguio City Election Supervisor lawyer John Paul Martin said that more than 400 cadets are participating in the LAV at Fort Gregorio del Pilar. Martin also mentioned that other PMA personnel are joining as well.

The poll official also said they are supervising LAV for members of the Baguio City police on Tuesday at its headquarters on Abanao Street.

Comelec reported that 57,689 voters have been approved for advance voting nationwide, including 29,030 Armed Forces personnel, 23,448 national police officers, 4,206 government employees and 1,005 members of the media.

The voters will cast their ballots for 12 senators and one party-list organization using the automated counting machines (ACMs) but will not be able to vote for local candidates in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, Martin said that ballots for the City of Baguio will arrive on April 30, 2025.

Baguio City has at least 160,000 registered voters.