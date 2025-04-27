^

Army collects 40 more combat weapons in Maguindanao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 1:44pm
Army collects 40 more combat weapons in Maguindanao del Sur
The combat weapons surrendered by residents of six towns in Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, April 26, 2025, are now in the custody of the Army's 601st Infantry Brigade.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Local executives from six towns in Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, April 26, surrendered to the Army's 601st Infantry Brigade 40 combat weapons willingly turned in by their constituents in compliance with a regional disarmament program complementing the Mindanao peace process.

The cache, consisting of M16, M14, Garand and Carbine rifles, bolt-action sniper rifles, a 60 millimeter mortar, two .50 caliber machineguns and an Uzi machine pistol, were presented by the six mayors to Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, and Major Gen. Donald Gumiran of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division  during a symbolic rite at the headquarters of the 601st Infantry Brigade in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur. 

Gumiran, who, as commander the 6th ID, is also chief of the anti-terror Joint Task Force Central, told reporters then that the firearms were surrendered by owners, through the intercession of Brig. Gen. Edgar Catu of the 601st Infantry Brigade and the mayors of Ampatuan, Shariff Aguak, Mamasapano, Sultan sa Barongis, Datu Abdullah Sangki and Datu Saudi Ampatuan, in support of the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program.

The SALW Management Program is being implemented in Central Mindanao by the 6th ID and the office of Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez, Jr., aimed at restoring normalcy in Moro domains that were devastated by decades of armed conflicts.  

“We are thankful to the local government units in the cities and provinces that are covered by the 6th Infantry Division for supporting this program extensively,” Nafarrete said.

He said disarmament campaign of Galvez and the 6th ID covers Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Cotabato, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces and the cities of Cotabato, Tacurong, Koronadal and General Santos.

Units of the 6th ID had collected more than 700 firearms, including military-type rifles, B40 rocket and 40 millimeter grenade launchers. .30 caliber and M60 machineguns, 81 and 60 millimeter mortars, shotguns and pistols since the division and the office of Mr. Galvez started implementing the SALW Management Program in Central Mindanao in July last year.

