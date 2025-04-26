^

Nation

Moro mayoral candidate, running mate survive ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 8:05pm
Bullet holes mark the Toyota Innova of Moro mayoral candidate Datu Esmael Tayuan and the Ford Raptor carrying his companions after gunmen attacked them in Barangay Damatulan, Nabalawag, Cotabato on Friday, April 25, 2025.

COTABATO CITY — A barangay chairman from a noble Moro clan aspiring for the mayoral post of a newly created Bangsamoro town in Cotabato province and his running mate survived an ambush on Friday, April 25.

Senior officials of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office and the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion said Saturday, April 26, that Datu Esmael Tayuan’s group was traveling in two vehicles when they were attacked by gunmen along the road in Barangay Damatulan, Nabalawag.

Tayuan, chairman of Barangay Damatulan, is seeking the mayoralty of Nabalawag, one of eight Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato province created last year through enabling measures by the 80-seat Bangsamoro Parliament.

Tayuan’s companions, including vice mayoral candidate Sadrudin Guimelon Batang, all survived unscathed.

The attackers fled when they saw volunteer watchmen and village leaders closing in.

Investigators from the Midsayap municipal police, from which Nabalawag’s barangays were carved out, and intelligence agents from the 34th IB are working to identify the gunmen for prosecution.

AMBUSH

COTABATO
