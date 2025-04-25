Dengue cases decline in March

MANILA, Philippines — Dengue cases decreased in the second half of March, with only 9,289 cases reported nationwide, according to the Department of Health.

The DOH said the figure, recorded from March 16 to 29, is 23 percent lower than the 12,050 cases reported from March 2 to 15.

Health officials attributed the decrease in dengue cases to the anti-mosquito campaign that the DOH launched in February.

The campaign, titled “Alas Kwatro, Kontra Mosquito” intends to strengthen efforts to control the spread of the disease by identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

The DOH warned the public not to be complacent given the decreasing number of cases.

“We encourage the public to maintain cleanliness and continue practicing the 4 p.m. habit of searching and destroying mosquito breeding sites,” the DOH said.

The public has been advised to seek medical help when experiencing symptoms of the disease such as fever, body pains and weakness, rashes and nose or gum bleeding.

The DOH said dengue fast lanes in 104 hospitals have been opened or reactivated.