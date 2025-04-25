^

Nation

Dengue cases decline in March

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
April 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Dengue cases decline in March

MANILA, Philippines — Dengue cases decreased in the second half of March, with only 9,289 cases reported nationwide, according to the Department of Health.

The DOH said the figure, recorded from March 16 to 29, is 23 percent lower than the 12,050 cases reported from March 2 to 15.

Health officials attributed the decrease in dengue cases to the anti-mosquito campaign that the DOH launched in February.

The campaign, titled “Alas Kwatro, Kontra Mosquito” intends to strengthen efforts to control the spread of the disease by identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

The DOH warned the public not to be complacent given the decreasing number of cases.

“We encourage the public to maintain cleanliness and continue practicing the 4 p.m. habit of searching and destroying mosquito breeding sites,” the DOH said.

The public has been advised to seek medical help when experiencing symptoms of the disease such as fever, body pains and weakness, rashes and nose or gum bleeding.

The DOH said dengue fast lanes in 104 hospitals have been opened or reactivated.   

DOH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Antipolo bakery massacre: &lsquo;Victims may have been sedated&rsquo;

Antipolo bakery massacre: ‘Victims may have been sedated’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police are looking at the possibility that the suspect in the killing of seven people in a bakery in Antipolo, Rizal on Tuesday...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec to issue show cause orders to Isko Moreno, Sam Verzosa for alleged vote-buying

Comelec to issue show cause orders to Isko Moreno, Sam Verzosa for alleged vote-buying

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Comelec’s Kontra Bigay committee will issue the orders to former Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Samuel Versoza...
Nation
fbtw
17,996 pass UPCAT

17,996 pass UPCAT

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The University of the Philippines released yesterday the results of this year’s UP College Admission Test (UPCAT),...
Nation
fbtw
Campaign sortie turns violent: Rizal, Cagayan mayor gunned down

Campaign sortie turns violent: Rizal, Cagayan mayor gunned down

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The incumbent mayor of Rizal, Cagayan was shot dead during a campaign sortie, according to the Philippine National ...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga firms stopped from printing Comelec sample ballots

Zamboanga firms stopped from printing Comelec sample ballots

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered commercial firms in Zamboanga peninsula to stop printing sample ballots similar to...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senior citizens&rsquo; group endorses Lacuna

Senior citizens’ group endorses Lacuna

48 minutes ago
Reelectionist Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has gained the endorsement of the Senior Citizens party-list group.
Nation
fbtw
Cagayan mayor shot dead while campaigning

Cagayan mayor shot dead while campaigning

By Emmanuel Tupas | 48 minutes ago
A reelectionist mayor in Cagayan was shot dead while campaigning in Rizal town on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
3 killed in Kalinga clash

3 killed in Kalinga clash

By Artemio Dumlao | 48 minutes ago
Three men were killed in an encounter with still unidentified gunmen in Tabuk, Kalinga yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Comelec suspends gov&rsquo;t financial assistance program in Batangas

Comelec suspends gov’t financial assistance program in Batangas

By Mayen Jaymalin | 48 minutes ago
To prevent vote buying, the Commission on Elections  has suspended the implementation of P273 million in financial assistance...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with