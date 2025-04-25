Comelec suspends govâ€™t financial assistance program in Batangas

Comelec suspends gov’t financial assistance program in Batangas

The Comelec directed its law department to look into allegations that the implementation of eight social assistance programs might be used by Gov. Hermilando Mandanas for his election campaign.

MANILA, Philippines — To prevent vote buying, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has suspended the implementation of P273 million in financial assistance programs in Batangas.

Among the suspended projects are the Aid to Individuals in Crisis Situations and cash for work, emergency assistance service under the development fund, job fair, employment assistance program and assistance for youth sports activities.

The suspension came after the Progressive Allied Batanguenos (PAB) asked the Comelec to revoke the exemption given to Batangas regarding prohibition on the procurement and distribution of financial aid during the election period.

The PAB said the implementation of the programs would give Mandanas “undue advantage” over his opponents in the May 12 elections.

“Having free disposal to distribute P273 million to a set of beneficiaries without transparent parameters, he can use these projects to influence the recipients to vote for him come election day,” the PAB said.