^

Nation

10 injured as boat catches fire off Zamboanga City

Roel PareÃ±o - The Philippine Star
April 25, 2025 | 12:00am
10 injured as boat catches fire off Zamboanga City
Mayor Arsina Kahing Nanoh of Hadji Muhtamad town in Basilan was among those injured in the incident that occurred at past 4 p.m. in the coastal waters of Barangay Baliwasan.
Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines —  Ten people, including a town mayor were injured when their boat caught fire in the waters off Zamboanga City on Wednesday.

Mayor Arsina Kahing Nanoh of Hadji Muhtamad town in Basilan was among those injured in the incident that occurred at past 4 p.m. in the coastal waters of Barangay Baliwasan.

The boat was ferrying Nanoh and her companions to their hometown when it caught fire near the Tres Marias Wharf, according to district fire marshal Supt. Leo Pioquinto.

One of Nanoh’s police escorts, S/Sgt. Munar Salawie, said the boat was around 10 meters away from the wharf when one of its engines caught fire.

“We secured the mayor and the children. We jumped overboard for our safety,” Salawie said.

The Bureau of Fire Protection has yet to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed P15 million worth of property.     

FIRE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Antipolo bakery massacre: &lsquo;Victims may have been sedated&rsquo;

Antipolo bakery massacre: ‘Victims may have been sedated’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police are looking at the possibility that the suspect in the killing of seven people in a bakery in Antipolo, Rizal on Tuesday...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec to issue show cause orders to Isko Moreno, Sam Verzosa for alleged vote-buying

Comelec to issue show cause orders to Isko Moreno, Sam Verzosa for alleged vote-buying

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Comelec’s Kontra Bigay committee will issue the orders to former Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Samuel Versoza...
Nation
fbtw
17,996 pass UPCAT

17,996 pass UPCAT

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The University of the Philippines released yesterday the results of this year’s UP College Admission Test (UPCAT),...
Nation
fbtw
Campaign sortie turns violent: Rizal, Cagayan mayor gunned down

Campaign sortie turns violent: Rizal, Cagayan mayor gunned down

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The incumbent mayor of Rizal, Cagayan was shot dead during a campaign sortie, according to the Philippine National ...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga firms stopped from printing Comelec sample ballots

Zamboanga firms stopped from printing Comelec sample ballots

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered commercial firms in Zamboanga peninsula to stop printing sample ballots similar to...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec suspends gov&rsquo;t financial assistance program in Batangas

Comelec suspends gov’t financial assistance program in Batangas

By Mayen Jaymalin | 48 minutes ago
To prevent vote buying, the Commission on Elections  has suspended the implementation of P273 million in financial assistance...
Nation
fbtw
Cop loses gun to &lsquo;Basag Kotse&rsquo; gang

Cop loses gun to ‘Basag Kotse’ gang

By Ric Sapnu | 48 minutes ago
A police officer was victimized by members of the so-called “Basag Kotse” Gang who took his service firearm and...
Nation
fbtw
Poll body declares 'winner' in 2022 Cotabato mayoral race

Poll body declares 'winner' in 2022 Cotabato mayoral race

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has reportedly declared lawyer Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi as the "reelected mayor" of Cotabato City...
Nation
fbtw
P2.3-M worth of shabu seized in PDEA Pagadian City operation

P2.3-M worth of shabu seized in PDEA Pagadian City operation

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 9 (PDEA-9) seized P2.3 million worth of suspected shabu from three...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with