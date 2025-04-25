Cop loses gun to â€˜Basag Kotseâ€™ gang

^

Nation

Cop loses gun to ‘Basag Kotse’ gang

Ric Sapnu - The Philippine Star
April 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Angeles City Map.
CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — A police officer was victimized by members of the so-called “Basag Kotse” Gang who took his service firearm and personal belongings in Angeles City on Tuesday.

M/Sgt. Teodorico Badanguio III of the Central Luzon police intelligence division said he parked his Mitsubishi Montero along the highway in Barangay Balibago to buy something from a nearby shop.

Badanguio said that when he returned, he found one of the windows of his vehicle broken and his sling bag missing.

He said the bag contained his government-issued firearm, a hunting knife, ammunition, two gold rings and P30,000 cash.           

