P2.3-M worth of shabu seized in PDEA Pagadian City operation

The three drug traffickers (inset), arrested in an entrapment operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 in Pagadian City, are now in detention.

COTABATO CITY — Agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 9 (PDEA-9) seized P2.3 million worth of suspected shabu from three individuals in an entrapment operation in Barangay Tiguma, Pagadian City, on Wednesday, April 23.

The suspects, Kendaw Sabal Lintongan, Mojahid Canda Tanondong, and their female companion, Nor-ain Canda Lintongan, are now in the custody of PDEA-9 and will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA-9 Director Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc said on Thursday, April 24, that the Lintongans are from Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, while Tanondong is a resident of Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the suspects peacefully surrendered after realizing they had sold 350 grams of suspected shabu to non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents during a tradeoff in Barangay Tiguma, Pagadian City.

She added that the operation, which led to the suspects’ arrest and the seizure of the illegal drugs, was carried out with the assistance of police units under Police Regional Office-9 Director Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo.

Gadaoni-Tosoc also expressed gratitude to confidential informants whose tips enabled PDEA-9 to promptly organize the entrapment operation.