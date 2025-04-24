Comelec to issue show cause orders to Isko Moreno, Sam Verzosa for alleged vote-buying

Former Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Samuel Versoza Jr., both vying for mayor of City of Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, April 24, said it will issue a show cause order to two mayoral aspirants in the City of Manila for alleged vote-buying.

Comelec’s Kontra Bigay committee will issue the orders to former Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Samuel Versoza Jr., who are both vying for the city’s top post.

Aside from Domagoso and Versoza, the poll body’s committee also plans to issue show cause orders to seven other candidates for alleged vote-buying and gift-giving during the campaign period.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Domagoso committed the alleged vote-buying by handing out P3,000 to public school teachers in Manila.

Domagoso has yet to receive a copy of the show cause order, according to a report by ABS-CBN News.

Meanwhile, Versoza is accused of vote buying and distributing goods bearing his initials, “SV.”

The following candidates will also be issued show cause orders: