Nation

Comelec to issue show cause orders to Isko Moreno, Sam Verzosa for alleged vote-buying

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 6:35pm
Comelec to issue show cause orders to Isko Moreno, Sam Verzosa for alleged vote-buying
Former Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Samuel Versoza Jr., both vying for mayor of City of Manila.
RPMD

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, April 24, said it will issue a show cause order to two mayoral aspirants in the City of Manila for alleged vote-buying.

Comelec’s Kontra Bigay committee will issue the orders to former Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Samuel Versoza Jr., who are both vying for the city’s top post.

Aside from Domagoso and Versoza, the poll body’s committee also plans to issue show cause orders to seven other candidates for alleged vote-buying and gift-giving during the campaign period.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Domagoso committed the alleged vote-buying by handing out P3,000 to public school teachers in Manila. 

Domagoso has yet to receive a copy of the show cause order, according to a report by ABS-CBN News. 

Meanwhile, Versoza is accused of vote buying and distributing goods bearing his initials, “SV.”

The following candidates will also be issued show cause orders:

  • Jerry Jose - Sangguniang bayan member aspirant, Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya
  • Richard Kho - Gubernatorial aspirant, Masbate
  • Levito Baligod - Congressional aspirant, Baybay City, Leyte (5th district)
  • Marilou Baligod - Mayoral aspirant, Baybay City, Leyte
  • Julian Edward Emerson Coseteng - Sangguniang panglungsod aspirant, Quezon City ( 3rd district) 
  • Anna Katrina Hernandez - Sangguniang panlalawigan aspirant, Bulacan (4th district)
  • Dale Gonzalo Rigor Malapitan - Mayoral aspirant, Caloocan

2025 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

ISKO MORENO

MANILA

VOTE BUYING
