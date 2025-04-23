^

Nation

Sexagenarian woman shot dead in Abra

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 7:38pm
Sexagenarian woman shot dead in Abra
File photo of crime scene.
Philstar.com / File

BAGUIO CITY— A woman in her 60s died while being rushed to the hospital after an unidentified gunman shot her twice around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday in Sitio Calumbitin, Barangay San Antonio, in Bangued, the capital of Abra.

According to police investigators, Nona Bigornia Castillo, 63, of Barangay Bañacao, Bangued, was shot while riding a tricycle she and several unidentified companions had flagged down en route to Barangay Bañacao.

Tricycle driver Marife Castillo, who was transporting Nona and her group, reportedly told police that the gunman approached from behind, shot Nona twice, and then fled the scene.

Nona, who was reportedly the president of the Barangay Bañacao Farmers Organization, sustained two gunshot wounds to her body.

Police are currently working to determine the motive behind the killing.

ABRA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 nabbed for gun ban violation in Bucay, Abra

2 nabbed for gun ban violation in Bucay, Abra

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Policemen in Bucay, Abra, responding to a commotion in Barangay Dugong, apprehended two villagers on Tuesday morning, April...
Nation
fbtw
17,996 pass UPCAT

17,996 pass UPCAT

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 21 hours ago
The University of the Philippines released yesterday the results of this year’s UP College Admission Test (UPCAT),...
Nation
fbtw

Cebu’s Garcia files raps vs 2 vloggers

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia yesterday filed multiple cyberlibel complaints against two vloggers who accused her and her family of corruption.
Nation
fbtw

Comelec orders Pasig bet: Answer disqualification case

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Pasig congressional candidate Christian Sia has been summoned by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to answer the disqualification complaint filed against him over his lewd remarks on single mothers.
Nation
fbtw
Marbil sacks Quezon City Police District chief

Marbil sacks Quezon City Police District chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Following the alleged abuses committed by a member of the Quezon City Police District, Brig. Gen. Melecio Buslig Jr. was relieved...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Abra &lsquo;shootout&rsquo; leaves 1 dead

Abra ‘shootout’ leaves 1 dead

By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
A man was killed while another was wounded in an alleged shootout between supporters of two political rivals in Tayum, Abra...
Nation
fbtw
Lakas bets showing strength in Albay

Lakas bets showing strength in Albay

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
Lakas mayoral candidates are gaining traction in Albay, leading races in Legazpi City and eight municipalities, according...
Nation
fbtw
President Marcos names Calinisan as Napolcom vice chair

President Marcos names Calinisan as Napolcom vice chair

By Christine Boton | 21 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Rafael Vicente Calinisan as the new vice chairman and executive officer of the National Police...
Nation
fbtw
Over P3 million worth of shabu seized in PDEA, police Region 9 operations

Over P3 million worth of shabu seized in PDEA, police Region 9 operations

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Anti-narcotics agents seized over P3 million worth of shabu from three traffickers in separate operations across three provinces...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with