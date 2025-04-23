Sexagenarian woman shot dead in Abra

BAGUIO CITY— A woman in her 60s died while being rushed to the hospital after an unidentified gunman shot her twice around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday in Sitio Calumbitin, Barangay San Antonio, in Bangued, the capital of Abra.

According to police investigators, Nona Bigornia Castillo, 63, of Barangay Bañacao, Bangued, was shot while riding a tricycle she and several unidentified companions had flagged down en route to Barangay Bañacao.

Tricycle driver Marife Castillo, who was transporting Nona and her group, reportedly told police that the gunman approached from behind, shot Nona twice, and then fled the scene.

Nona, who was reportedly the president of the Barangay Bañacao Farmers Organization, sustained two gunshot wounds to her body.

Police are currently working to determine the motive behind the killing.