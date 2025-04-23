Cops seize P6.8-M worth shabu in Region 9 police operation

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen confiscated P6.8 million worth of shabu from a drug peddler in an entrapment operation in Barangay Kasanyangan, Zamboanga City, on Tuesday night, April 22.

Local executives and officials of the Zamboanga City Police Office told reporters on Wednesday, April 24, that the 32-year-old suspect, Marjan Arani Diejo, is now detained and would be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Diejo was immediately arrested by plainclothes personnel from various units of the Police Regional Office-9 after selling P6.8 million worth of shabu to undercover agents during an entrapment operation in Barangay Kasanyangan. The sting was planned with the assistance of local officials.

Police Brig Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of PRO-9, said on Wednesday that they are grateful to the private individuals who provided information about the suspect’s illegal activities. Their tips enabled authorities to plan the successful operation that led to the arrest of Diejo and the seizure of his illegal merchandise.

Intelligence operatives from the Zamboanga City Police and PRO-9’s Drug Enforcement Unit are now working together to identify Diejo’s accomplices in the local drug trade.