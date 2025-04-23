^

Nation

President Marcos inaugurates Misamis port facility

Gerry Lee Gorit, Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2025 | 12:00am
Speaking during the ceremony, Marcos said the administration’s Build Better More program seeks to build infrastructure that promote development and ensure the convenience and security of the public.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday vowed to continue undertaking infrastructure projects that boost economic activity as he led the inauguration of a facility under the P430.3-million Balingoan Port expansion in Misamis Oriental.

Marcos noted that ports provide access to trade and tourism centers and serve as  bridges to a country’s progress.

“Once we fix our facilities and infrastructure, tourism will be stronger, more businesses will open, the economy will flourish and most of all, the lives of Filipinos will improve,” he said.

“From Luzon, Visayas up to Mindanao, our progress continues,” he added. “We know that we have to do a lot more to fulfill our promise of a better future for each Filipino. But we will not stop.”

Marcos said the government is committed to constructing infrastructure  projects “with a heart for people’s comfort, security and progress.”

The Port of Balingoan plays a vital role in the development of Northern Mindanao as it serves as a primary gateway to and from Camiguin Island, a tourist spot known for its white sand beaches, lush interior forests and volcanic landscapes.

Its newly constructed two-story operations building has modern amenities and ticketing counters to enhance passenger transit experience.

It can accommodate 500 passengers – more than double the 150-passenger capacity of the old terminal.

Among the terminal’s features are passenger lounge areas, gender-inclusive restrooms, childcare and play areas, food concession spaces and prayer rooms.    

