Lakas bets showing strength in Albay

Legazpi City, Albay seen as on Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — Lakas mayoral candidates are gaining traction in Albay, leading races in Legazpi City and eight municipalities, according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations from March 29 to April 5.

In other municipalities, Lakas candidates are positioned closely in second place, the party said.

In the highly contested Legazpi City race, Lakas candidate Kap Hisham Ismail is leading with 39 percent voter support, ahead of incumbent Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal of PDP-Laban with 32 percent.

Aside from Legazpi, Lakas candidates are also lead ing in the municipalities of Camalig, Daraga, Malinao, Pio Duran, Polangui, Rapu-Rapu, Sto. Domingo and Tiwi.

In Malinao, Leny Ceriola is statistically tied with Shie Capus of the Liberal Party.