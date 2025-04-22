2 nabbed for gun ban violation in Bucay, Abra

BAGUIO CITY — Policemen in Bucay, Abra, responding to a commotion in Barangay Dugong, apprehended two villagers on Tuesday morning, April 22, for illegally carrying handguns.

Acting on a tip about the disturbance in the village, the police encountered two individuals standing by the side of the road near their vehicle. One was seen with his hand inside a rattan backpack on his chest, while the other had the grip of a handgun visibly protruding from his waist, prompting the officers to approach.

A Cal. 9mm Beretta pistol with the markings "MOD 92 DS-CAL 9" and no serial number, along with a chamber loaded with 15 live rounds, was confiscated from one suspect. His companion was found with a .38 caliber revolver marked "38 9//CTC MADE IN USA," also without a serial number, and loaded with 5 live rounds.

The two suspects were brought to the Bucay police station to face charges of violating the gun ban.