^

Nation

2 nabbed for gun ban violation in Bucay, Abra

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 7:18pm
File photo of gun
The STAR/File

BAGUIO CITY — Policemen in Bucay, Abra, responding to a commotion in Barangay Dugong, apprehended two villagers on Tuesday morning, April 22, for illegally carrying handguns.

Acting on a tip about the disturbance in the village, the police encountered two individuals standing by the side of the road near their vehicle. One was seen with his hand inside a rattan backpack on his chest, while the other had the grip of a handgun visibly protruding from his waist, prompting the officers to approach.

A Cal. 9mm Beretta pistol with the markings "MOD 92 DS-CAL 9" and no serial number, along with a chamber loaded with 15 live rounds, was confiscated from one suspect. His companion was found with a .38 caliber revolver marked "38 9//CTC MADE IN USA," also without a serial number, and loaded with 5 live rounds.

The two suspects were brought to the Bucay police station to face charges of violating the gun ban.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

ABRA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Korean shot dead in Angeles

Korean shot dead in Angeles

By Ric Sapnu | 20 hours ago
A Korean was gunned down by two men on a motorcycle in Barangay Anunas, Angeles City on Easter Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila crimes down 60% during Lent &ndash; NCRPO

Metro Manila crimes down 60% during Lent – NCRPO

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Index crimes in Metro Manila decreased by 60 percent during Holy Week, the National Capital Region Police Office reported...
Nation
fbtw
Lenten travelers by port hit 2.3 million

Lenten travelers by port hit 2.3 million

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
Ports across the country facilitated the travel of 2.3 million Filipinos during Holy Week, marking an increase of 37 percent...
Nation
fbtw

23 road crashes logged in Metro Manila during Holy Week

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Twenty-three vehicular accidents were recorded in Metro Manila during Holy Week, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
NBI files raps vs Cebu vlogger over &lsquo;fake news&rsquo;

NBI files raps vs Cebu vlogger over ‘fake news’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday filed criminal complaints against a Cebu-based vlogger for allegedly spreading...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

NCIP office head gunned down in Isabela City

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
The Basilan province head of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples was shot dead by three men in her office in Barangay Tabuk in Isabela City yesterday. According to an Isabela City police report, Czarina...
Nation
fbtw

Radio blocktimer’s house strafed in Negros Occidental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 20 hours ago
Radio blocktimer Rey Siason experienced another “harassment” after his house in Talisay City, Negros Occidental was strafed by two unidentified men on Easter Sunday.
Nation
fbtw

Police nab 783 in ‘Huli Week’ operations in Ilocos

By Cesar Ramirez | 20 hours ago
During its three-day “Huli Week” operations, the Ilocos Region Police arrested 73 wanted people, including four on the most wanted list.
Nation
fbtw
Firefighters retrieve bodies of 4 miners in Zamboanga

Firefighters retrieve bodies of 4 miners in Zamboanga

By Roel PareÃ±o | 20 hours ago
Local firefighters retrieved the remains of four coal miners trapped for five days inside a collapsed tunnel in Barangay Lumbog...
Nation
fbtw
Army reconnaissance unit deployed in Basilan for election security operations

Army reconnaissance unit deployed in Basilan for election security operations

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A hundred rapid deployment Army troops, trained in ranger-style maneuvers, arrived in Basilan on Sunday, April 20, to support...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with