8 hurt as fishing boat explodes, catches fire in General Santos City

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 6:48pm
Rescuers carry to safety one of the eight individuals who were aboard a boat that exploded and caught fire, leaving all of them injured.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Eight individuals were injured when an explosion destroyed their outrigger fishing boat while it was moored near a beachfront in Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City, on Tuesday, April 22.

According to radio reports in General Santos City, the victims were preparing to sail to Mati City, Davao Oriental, when the fuel tank of their boat, the F/V John Paul D, reportedly caught fire and exploded, injuring everyone on board.

The blast victims, Graciano Maglasang, Junard Canania, Ramil Abrigana, Sunny Dalhag, Jiel Sarajena, and relatives James, Jimmy, and Jennifer Purog, sustained various wounds and burns on different parts of their bodies.
The explosion left the boat damaged beyond repair, according to local officials.

Officials from the Police Regional Office-12, Bureau of Fire Protection-12, and the Philippine Coast Guard in General Santos City have reportedly requested more time to complete their investigation into the incident.

Barangay officials and emergency responders from the General Santos City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately brought the eight injured fishermen to a hospital for treatment.

Officials from PRO-12 and the General Santos City Police Office have reportedly assured the local media that a full report on the incident will be released once the documentation by investigators and barangay officials is completed.

