LIST: Manila road closures for National Artist Nora Aunor's state funeral

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 10:08am
National Artist Nora Aunor
Janine Guiterrez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Some main roads in Manila will be closed on Tuesday, April 22, to give way to the state funeral of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor.

In an advisory released late Monday, April 21, the Manila Public Information Office said the following roads will be closed starting at 7 a.m.:

  • Padre Burgos Avenue (from Mehan Garden to Quezon Boulevard Bridge Northbound)
  • Natividad Lopez Street Northbound (From N. Lopez/Villegas intersection toward Universidad de Manila)

One-side parking will also be enforced from Taft Avenue to Mehan Garden as part of the traffic restrictions.

The Manila City government urged motorists to take alternate routes, including:

  • McArthur Bridge toward Sta. Cruz
  • Jones Bridge toward Binondo 

“Superstar” Nora Aunor, also known as Nora Cabaltera Villamayor and affectionately called “Ate Guy,” died on April 16 at the age of 71 due to acute respiratory failure.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) are leading the state necrological service for National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor.

The funeral is being held at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila, beginning with arrival honors at 8:30 a.m., followed by a tribute program at 9 a.m. 

As a National Artist, Aunor will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, also known as the Heroes’ Cemetery, by noon.

She was named National Artist in 2022, joining the country’s roster of cultural icons after a prolific career that spanned 170 films and earned her numerous local and international awards.
You may watch the state funeral through the NCCP's and CCP’s Facebook livestream here.  

CCP

LIBINGAN NG MGA BAYANI

NATIONAL ARTIST

NCCP

NORA AUNOR
