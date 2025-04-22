Metro Manila crimes down 60% during Lent â€“ NCRPO

Metro Manila crimes down 60% during Lent – NCRPO

A bomb sniffer dog goes through passenger luggage alongside Transport Secretary Vince Dizon, who inspected the Manila NorthPort Passenger Terminal and Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange yesterday for Oplan Biyaheng Ayos Semana Santa.

MANILA, Philippines — Index crimes in Metro Manila decreased by 60 percent during Holy Week, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported yesterday.

The number of crimes posted from Holy Monday to Easter Sunday stood at 45, down from 113 during the same period in 2024.

Index crimes refer to the eight most prevalent offenses: theft, murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, car theft and motorcycle theft.

Metro Manila police recorded only one murder case, down from eight in the previous year; one case each of car and motorcycle theft; four rape cases; four physical injuries and 24 robbery cases.

Based on NCRPO data, crime solution efficiency was at 89 percent, up 15 points from 2024, which means that nine out of 10 crimes were considered solved.

Over 10,000 police personnel were deployed in Metro Manila during Holy Week to secure churches, transportation hubs, malls, parks, recreational spaces and other places of convergence.

NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said no major security threat was monitored in the metropolis.

Aberin said the increased police visibility in key areas was due to the midterm elections in May.