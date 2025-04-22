23 road crashes logged in Metro Manila during Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-three vehicular accidents were recorded in Metro Manila during Holy Week, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported yesterday.

The highest number of accidents happened on Thursday with seven, four on Friday and six each on Saturday and Sunday.

Road crashes include self-accidents, sideswiping, angle collision, bumped from behind, multiple collisions and rear end collision, the MMDA said.

The mishaps took place along Panay Avenue, Elliptical Road, C-5, Katipunan Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue, EDSA, Roxas Boulevard, Marcos Highway and PNR-Sales intersection.

Twelve people were injured due to road crashes.

MRT-3 bag scanners

removal mulled

Meanwhile, removing X-ray baggage scanners to ease long lines at the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) is being planned by the Department of Transportation.

After yesterday’s inspection of the MRT-3, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon observed that the passenger queue at North Avenue station reached the EDSA sidewalk.

With the help of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Dizon said the scanners would be removed and additional security would be provided by the police and Philippine Coast Guard.

The MRT-3 management yesterday began operating train sets with four coaches.