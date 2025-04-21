^

9 undocumented Chinese miners nabbed in Sultan Kudarat

John Unson - The Philippine Star
April 21, 2025 | 12:00am
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Nine Chinese miners were arrested in Bagumbayan town in Sultan Kudarat for working without a permit, the Philippine Army and the Bureau of Immigration reported.

Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, commander of the 603rd Infantry Brigade, told reporters yesterday that the miners have passports but lacked the permit to work for the Helen Grace S. Camsa Precious Metal Mining Co. in Barangay Chua.

Santos said the mining firm is exploring for copper and gold in Bagumbayan town.

The Chinese miners are in the custody of the Bureau of Immigration, which is investigating the case.

