^

Nation

9 undocumented Chinese miners arrested in upland town in Sultan Kudarat

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 5:48pm
9 undocumented Chinese miners arrested in upland town in Sultan Kudarat
The nine Chinese miners, who were working without permits at a mining firm in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat, are now in the custody of the Bureau of Immigration.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —Nine Chinese men working without permits at a small mining company in Barangay Chua, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat, were apprehended last week in a joint operation by the Bureau of Immigration and the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion.

Officials from the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade and its parent unit, the 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Sunday, April 20, that the foreign nationals, who possessed passports but lacked valid work permits, had violated the Philippine Immigration Act.

Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, commander of the 603rd Brigade, said they initially withheld media reports on the arrest of the nine Chinese miners, one of whom is from Hong Kong, to allow the Bureau of Immigration ample time to verify their identities and investigate how they were hired by Helen Grace S. Camsa Precious Metal Mining Company in Barangay Chua, Bagumbayan.

Santos told reporters that the operation, which led to the arrest of the nine Chinese nationals, was jointly conducted by Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel and troops from the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion, led by Lt. Col. Tristan Rey Vallescas. The miners were reportedly hired by a company exploring for copper and gold in the hinterlands of Bagumbayan.

According to Santos, the BI immediately took custody of the detained foreigners.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Holy Week vehicular mishaps leave 7 dead

Holy Week vehicular mishaps leave 7 dead

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
Seven people died while several others were injured in separate vehicular accidents that occurred in the country during the...
Nation
fbtw
84 drivers positive for illegal drug use

84 drivers positive for illegal drug use

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
Eighty-four drivers and two conductors of public utility vehicles tested positive for illegal drug use during the Holy W...
Nation
fbtw
532,000 devotees join Good Friday procession of Jesus Nazareno

532,000 devotees join Good Friday procession of Jesus Nazareno

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
An estimated 532,000 devotees joined the procession of the revered image of Jesus Nazareno along roads surrounding Quiapo...
Nation
fbtw
CA upholds cop&rsquo;s conviction in drug war case

CA upholds cop’s conviction in drug war case

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Caloocan police officer for planting of evidence and torturing teenagers...
Nation
fbtw
DepEd probes tension at graduation ceremony

DepEd probes tension at graduation ceremony

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The Department of Education is looking into an incident that occurred during a senior high school graduation ceremony...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1 dead as Davao City confirms 2 mpox infections

1 dead as Davao City confirms 2 mpox infections

2 days ago
One of two mpox patients in Davao City has died due to complications, the local health office confirmed on Friday, April...
Nation
fbtw
P1.3-M worth of shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte police operation

P1.3-M worth of shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte police operation

By John Unson | 2 days ago
Plainclothes policemen confiscated P1.3 million worth of shabu from a trafficker during an entrapment operation in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Efficiency of BARMM social services in Tawi-Tawi surveyed, results out soon

Efficiency of BARMM social services in Tawi-Tawi surveyed, results out soon

By John Unson | 2 days ago
Personnel from the Bangsamoro Ministry of Social Services and Development last week launched an extensive survey to assess...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM mulls law to recognize outstanding LGU executives

BARMM mulls law to recognize outstanding LGU executives

By John Unson | 2 days ago
Six lawmakers in the 80-seat Bangsamoro Parliament are pushing for a regional law that would institutionalize the annual granting...
Nation
fbtw
2 more bodies found in capsized vessel in Occidental Mindoro &mdash; PCG

2 more bodies found in capsized vessel in Occidental Mindoro — PCG

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
This brings the total number of fatalities to four, with three bodies recovered from the vessel and one crew member who died...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with