LTO-NCR resumes â€˜Oplan Isnaberoâ€™ vs picky taxi drivers

LTO-NCR resumes ‘Oplan Isnabero’ vs picky taxi drivers

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 5:19pm
A taxi driver navigates the streets of Manila on June 16, 2022.
The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office–National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) will resume its crackdown on taxi drivers who refuse or selectively pick up passengers starting Sunday, April 20.

Dubbed “Oplan Isnabero,” the operation targets taxi drivers who deny service to commuters, especially during the expected surge of returning travelers after the Holy Week break.

It will run until Wednesday, April 23.

Under Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, taxi drivers who refuse to accept passengers may face fines ranging from P5,000 to P15,000. 

Repeat offenders could have their Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) revoked.

“Sisiguraduhin namin na mapaparusahan ang mga taxi drivers na tatanggi magsakay ng pasahero (We will ensure that taxi drivers who refuse to accept passengers will be penalized),” LTO-NCR Regional Director Roque Verzosa III said.

“Oplan Isnabero” is part of LTO’s broader “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Oplan Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2025,” which was launched to manage commuter traffic and maintain order at transport terminals during the extended holiday period.

Aside from cracking down on “isnabero” drivers, the LTO also announced it will issue show cause orders to those who allegedly violated traffic rules over the Holy Week.

The agency added that operators of public utility vehicles with drivers who tested positive for illegal drug use will also be required to explain why they should not face sanctions.

The LTO has deployed personnel across major transport hubs in Metro Manila to ensure compliance and assist passengers in the coming days.

