Efficiency of BARMM social services in Tawi-Tawi surveyed, results out soon

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 18, 2025 | 5:14pm
Efficiency of BARMM social services in Tawi-Tawi surveyed, results out soon
Bangsamoro Ministry of Social Services and Development employees interview orphans and persons with disabilities in Tawi-Tawi as part of a survey on the province’s community service programs.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Personnel from the Bangsamoro Ministry of Social Services and Development last week launched an extensive survey to assess how residents of island towns in Tawi-Tawi are benefiting from its public service initiatives.

On Friday, April 18, regional officials revealed that the survey is part of an ongoing effort to evaluate the effectiveness of the ministry's humanitarian programs in Tawi-Tawi. The province, located far from the capital of Cotabato City, is a key area for assessing the reach and efficiency of the Ministry of Social Services and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's efforts.

The monitoring activities of the MSSD-BARMM in Tawi-Tawi’s  Bongao and Panglima Sugala towns involved personnel of the evaluation and monitoring section of the Planning and Development Division of its regional office at the Bangsamoro Capitol in uptown Cotabato City.

The survey team sent to Tawi-Tawi conducted interviews with elderly villagers and persons with disabilities in Bongao and Panglima Sugala to gather feedback on the impact of the MSSD-BARMM's activities.

"This is our way of documenting the best practices of our field workers in implementing our programs and gathering success stories on how the local communities are benefitting from it," Moctar Abubakar, team leader of the ministry’s regional monitoring team, said.

Provincial officials of the MSSD-BARMM told reporters on Friday that they are serving the orphaned children, the sickly elderly folks and persons with disabilities in all of the towns in the province.

The MSSD-BARMM is implementing in Tawi-Tawi the Kalinga Para sa May Kapansanan Program and the Kupkop Program for persons with disability and sick villagers, the Unlad Pamilyang Bangsamoro Program, which provides livelihood support for marginalized families and the Lingkod Pamayanan para sa Kapayapaan Program, also a pro-poor humanitarian initiative.

Provincial officials said MSSD-BARMM also has its Early Childhood Care and Development Program for residents of Tawi-Tawi.

“This random `spot check monitoring activity’ is in line with MSSD’s evaluation of its community service thrusts,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar’s team will soon report to Bangsamoro Social Services Minister Raissa Jajurie on the results of their survey in Tawi-Tawi, with MSSD-BARMM information officers set to share the findings with reporters.

