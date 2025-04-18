^

Nation

BARMM mulls law to recognize outstanding LGU executives

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 18, 2025 | 4:51pm
BARMM mulls law to recognize outstanding LGU executives
Bangsamoro Parliament Member Naguib Sinarimbo is the principal author of a measure aimed at institutionalizing, through regional law, the annual granting of a special award to outstanding local chief executives in the autonomous region.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Six lawmakers in the 80-seat Bangsamoro Parliament are pushing for a regional law that would institutionalize the annual granting of a special citation, along with funding incentives for special projects, to outstanding city, municipal, and provincial chief executives in the autonomous region.

The Salamat Excellence Award for Leadership (SEAL) Act of 2025 seeks to institutionalize a recognition program for exemplary local executives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), aiming to promote good governance across its five provinces and three cities.

The main proponent of the measure, lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, who was appointed to the BARMM Parliament last month by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., told reporters on Friday, April 18, that each awardee will receive a gold medallion and a cash incentive of up to P20 million, which can be allocated for community projects.

The bill, introduced by Sinarimbo, a former Bangsamoro local government minister, was co-authored by regional lawmakers Abdullah Hashim, Romeo Sema, Rashdi Adiong, Alirakim Munder, and Amer Zaakaria Rakim for deliberation and approval by the BARMM Parliament.

During his tenure as local government minister, Sinarimbo pioneered the annual SEAL Award as a special initiative of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government–BARMM, recognizing outstanding local executives in the region. The proposed law now seeks to formally institutionalize the award.

“It is time to institutionalize that as regional law,” Sinarimbo said on Friday.

The SEAL Award was first introduced in 2022 by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government–BARMM (MILG-BARMM) under the leadership of Sinarimbo, to recognize outstanding local executives in the Bangsamoro region.

Now an annual initiative of the MILG-BARMM, the award was also conceptualized to honor the legacy of the late Sheik Salamat Hashim, founder of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Hashim, who studied Islamic theology at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt, was among the founding members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) before breaking away in the late 1970s to form the MILF in 1981.

The creation in 2019 of BARMM, which replaced the then less empowered 27-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, was the result of two decades of peace talks between the MILF and the national government.

Leaders of the MILF and the MNLF, which have separate peace agreements with the national government, are managing some of the ministries and support agencies under the Bangsamoro government. Both fronts also have representatives in the 80-member BARMM parliament.

BARMM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Antique graduation sparks probe over toga ban

Antique graduation sparks probe over toga ban

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
A high school principal in Antique instructed graduating senior high school students to remove their togas during their commencement...
Nation
fbtw
2 more bodies found in capsized vessel in Occidental Mindoro &mdash; PCG

2 more bodies found in capsized vessel in Occidental Mindoro — PCG

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
This brings the total number of fatalities to four, with three bodies recovered from the vessel and one crew member who died...
Nation
fbtw
Sarah Discaya says she was born in London, defends eligibility in Pasig mayoral race

Sarah Discaya says she was born in London, defends eligibility in Pasig mayoral race

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Pasig mayoral bet Sarah Discaya denies claims that she may be disqualified over her British citizenship, saying she was born...
Nation
fbtw
Soldiers from outside deployed in BARMM for election security duties

Soldiers from outside deployed in BARMM for election security duties

By John Unson | 1 day ago
More than 300 personnel of two Army units from faraway regions had arrived via separate flights at the Cotabato Airport in...
Nation
fbtw
Lanao del Sur politicians forge election peace compact

Lanao del Sur politicians forge election peace compact

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Candidates for various elective posts in Lanao del Sur, one of the five provinces in the Bangsamoro region, together pledged...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Officer hurt, 3 arrested in South Cotabato police operation

Officer hurt, 3 arrested in South Cotabato police operation

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A municipal police chief was hurt in a shootout on Wednesday, April 16, with a narcotics trafficker from whose house in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Pope Francis appoints Dumagete priest as Ipil bishop

Pope Francis appoints Dumagete priest as Ipil bishop

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
After a two-year vacancy, the Diocese of Ipil now has a bishop. 
Nation
fbtw
Owner of capsized ship in Occidental Mindoro told: Start vessel extraction

Owner of capsized ship in Occidental Mindoro told: Start vessel extraction

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has instructed the owner of the capsized vessel in Occidental Mindoro to start removing the boat...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Sexist&rsquo; Pasig bet faces DQ

‘Sexist’ Pasig bet faces DQ

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Violations of anti-discrimination guidelines have led the Commission on Election to file a petition to disqualify Pasig congressional...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with