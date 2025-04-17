Lanao del Sur politicians forge election peace compact

Army Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete of the Western Mindanao Command was one of the signatories to the election peace covenant crafted in Marawi City on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, by aspirants for various elective posts in Lanao del Sur, a component province of the Bangsamoro region.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Candidates for various elective posts in Lanao del Sur, one of the five provinces in the Bangsamoro region, together pledged over a Quran to abide by the Omnibus Election Code and do away with partisan hostilities during the May 2025 elections.

They also assured Army Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the military's Western Mindanao Command, during a dialogue at the Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City last Tuesday, April 15, to support efforts of the Commission on Elections to ensure a peaceful electoral exercise in Lanao del Sur next month.

Nafarrete told reporters on Thursday, April 17, that he is thankful to provincial officials of Lanao del Sur, led by Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr., the league of mayors in the province and the officials of the 103rd Infantry Brigade and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office for cooperating in organizing the activity, witnessed by traditional Maranao leaders and representatives from the Islamic and Christian religious communities.

“We have to unite in ensuring peaceful and honest elections in May 2025 in Lanao del Sur and in its capital, Marawi City,” Nafarrete said.

Adiong said he and members of their party, the Sebisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP), shall do their best to help keep law and order during the May 2025 elections in all of the 39 towns in Lanao del Sur and in Marawi City, the seat of their provincial government.

Nafarrete, senior officials of the provincial police, Adiong and other political leaders from across the province also signed, to cap off their peace dialogue, a covenant printed on a tarpaulin binding them to cooperate in upholding state election laws.

Adiong and other officials of SIAP had earlier warned members of the party and supporters to avoid using the social media in attacking candidates from other parties pitted against their favored bets for local elective positions.