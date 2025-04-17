Free Quezon City bus rides to resume Sunday

In an advisory yesterday, the local government said the free bus rides would resume on Easter Sunday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has suspended the operation of the Q City bus service starting today until Saturday.

The Q City Bus has eight routes connecting major areas in the city.

It has a fleet of 90 buses, along with six electric buses being piloted on Route 1 (Quezon City Hall-Cubao).

The other routes are Quezon City Hall to Litex/IBP Road, Welcome Rotonda to Aurora Katipunan, QC Hall to General Luis, QC Hall to Mindanao Avenue, QC Hall to Gilmore, QC Hall to C5/Ortigas Avenue Extension and QC Hall to Muñoz.