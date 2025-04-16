^

Nation

Philippine-US joint military exercises set in Cagayan this June

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 6:59pm
Philippine-US joint military exercises set in Cagayan this June
Map of Cagayan showing the location of Calayan.
Created by TheCoffee via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States will hold joint military exercises in Cagayan this June under the second phase of SALAKNIB and BALIKATAN 2025 (SABAK25).

Organizers said the drills seek to enhance bilateral military cooperation through tactical coordination in operations such as ground convoy movements, air assault missions and undersea maneuvers.

SABAK25 officials said that all activities will be coordinated with local government units and concerned agencies. Traffic management measures will also be in place to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety.

The Philippine and U.S. military launched SABAK 2025 last March 24 at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

Around 5,000 Filipino and American troops are set to take part in joint exercises aimed at improving combat readiness, joint operations, and external defense capabilities.

Phase 1 of the drills was conducted from March 24 to April 11, while Phase 2 will run from May 19 to July 20 in Fort Bonifacio and areas covered by the Army’s 5th and 7th Infantry Divisions.

The exercises are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen defense cooperation and support regional and national security goals.

AFP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DENR confiscates P3.6M worth of illegal chainsaws in buy-bust

DENR confiscates P3.6M worth of illegal chainsaws in buy-bust

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
The DENR and police seized P3.6 million of smuggled counterfeit chainsaws in a buy-bust at Eseki Industrial Enterprises Corp.’s...
Nation
fbtw
FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections released a list of candidates in the six districts of Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB cracks down on &lsquo;kamote&rsquo; drivers

LTFRB cracks down on ‘kamote’ drivers

By Christine Boton | 21 hours ago
Following the call of President Marcos for motorists to observe patience and discipline to avoid incidents of road rage, the...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam will go down to 86 percent once the Wawa Dam in Rizal becomes operational,...
Nation
fbtw
5.7-magnitude quake rattles Sarangani

5.7-magnitude quake rattles Sarangani

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 11 hours ago
Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located 55 kilometers southwest of the town of Maitum.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fugitive in Interpol notice nabbed at NAIA

Fugitive in Interpol notice nabbed at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
A man who is on the red notice list of the International Criminal Police Organization was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw
13 hurt in NLEX smashup
play

13 hurt in NLEX smashup

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
Thirteen people were injured after a passenger bus crashed into a van and a dump truck along the southbound lane of the North...
Nation
fbtw
Pasay mayoral bet under fire over racist &lsquo;bumbay&rsquo; remark

Pasay mayoral bet under fire over racist ‘bumbay’ remark

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Another local candidate in the May midterm elections is under fire for making discriminatory and racist remarks against Indian...
Nation
fbtw
7 cops in Kerwin slay attempt face gun raps

7 cops in Kerwin slay attempt face gun raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
The Leyte police has filed charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as violation of the nationwide...
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao town placed under Comelec control

Maguindanao town placed under Comelec control

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Maguindanao del Sur’s capital town Buluan has been placed under the control of the Commission on Elections due...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with