Philippine-US joint military exercises set in Cagayan this June

Map of Cagayan showing the location of Calayan.

BAGUIO CITY — The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States will hold joint military exercises in Cagayan this June under the second phase of SALAKNIB and BALIKATAN 2025 (SABAK25).

Organizers said the drills seek to enhance bilateral military cooperation through tactical coordination in operations such as ground convoy movements, air assault missions and undersea maneuvers.

SABAK25 officials said that all activities will be coordinated with local government units and concerned agencies. Traffic management measures will also be in place to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety.

The Philippine and U.S. military launched SABAK 2025 last March 24 at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

Around 5,000 Filipino and American troops are set to take part in joint exercises aimed at improving combat readiness, joint operations, and external defense capabilities.

Phase 1 of the drills was conducted from March 24 to April 11, while Phase 2 will run from May 19 to July 20 in Fort Bonifacio and areas covered by the Army’s 5th and 7th Infantry Divisions.

The exercises are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen defense cooperation and support regional and national security goals.