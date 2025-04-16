^

Free treatment given to 73 eye patients from Moro communities

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 6:50pm
Free treatment given to 73 eye patients from Moro communities
Most of the patients treated during the outreach activity in Pahamuddin, Cotabato on April 15, 2025 were elderly Moro men and women
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A total of 73 elderly Moro villagers benefited from an eye care outreach mission conducted by government officials and two private organizations in the remote Barangay Simsiman, Pahamuddin, Cotabato on Tuesday, April 15

Pahamuddin is one of the eight newly created Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato province, located in Region 12. Radio reports from Cotabato City and surrounding provinces on Wednesday stated that 26 of the 73 patients treated for eye conditions have pterygium and cataracts. These patients will undergo free surgical procedures facilitated by Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr., the health minister of the Bangsamoro region, next week

The outreach mission in Pahamuddin was led by Sinolinding, who is also a member of the 80-seat parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), along with BARMM’s Chief Minister Abdulrauf Abdul Macacua, the Deseret Ambulatory Referral Center Foundation from Kabacan, Cotabato, and the Maguindanao Professionals and Employees Association.

Health workers involved in the humanitarian activity in Barangay Simsiman reported on Wednesday, April 16, that they also provided 36 Moro villagers with free reading glasses, which were donated by various supporters.

Ranking officials from the Ministry of Health-BARMM were quoted in Wednesday's radio reports, stating that Sinolinding, along with his health service providers and the Office of the Chief Minister of BARMM, has provided free eye care services to over 7,000 marginalized residents in the autonomous region since 2022.

